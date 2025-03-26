Here’s Why Mohanlal’s Sabarimala Puja For Mammootty Triggers Religious Debate

Addressing the controversy, Mohanlal emphasized that prayers are a personal matter and that he had offered them for Mammootty’s well-being after hearing about his health concerns.

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s prayers at Sabarimala temple for fellow actor Mammootty have sparked a heated debate, with critics questioning the act on religious grounds.

Mohanlal, who visited the Sabarimala temple on March 18 while promoting his upcoming film L2: Empuraan, reportedly included Mammootty’s name in the Usha Puja, sparking a controversy. A receipt from the Devaswom office, listing Mammootty’s birth name, Muhammed Kutty, and his birth star, Vishakham, went viral on social media, leading to mixed reactions.

While many hailed the gesture as a sign of communal harmony, a section of critics argued that it was inappropriate for a Muslim to be included in Hindu religious rituals. O Abdullah, a former editor of Madhyamam newspaper and an influencer, stated that Islamic beliefs dictate prayers should be offered only to Allah. He further said that if Mammootty had requested Mohanlal to conduct the puja on his behalf, he should apologize.

Mohanlal’s Clarification: “Prayers Are Personal”

Addressing the controversy, Mohanlal emphasized that prayers are a personal matter and that he had offered them for Mammootty’s well-being after hearing about his health concerns. “I also included my family in the puja. Fortunately or unfortunately, this became public,” he stated. Filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran, who was part of the conversation, mentioned that similar gestures had been made in the past but did not gain media attention.

Mohanlal suggested at a Chennai event that the receipt might have been leaked by an official from the Travancore Devaswom Board, which manages the Sabarimala temple. However, the board refuted this claim, stating that the leaked document was a devotee’s copy, and there was no internal lapse on their part.

Mammootty’s Health and Rumors

The controversy arose amid reports of Mammootty facing health issues, which led to rumors about a cancer diagnosis. However, his team swiftly dismissed the claims as “fake news,” clarifying that the actor was on a break for Ramzan and had paused his shooting schedule due to fasting.

