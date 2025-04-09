‘He’s One of the Main Conspirators’: Ajmal Kasab’s Lawyer On Why Tahawwur Rana’s Arrest Matters

Seventeen years after the darkest days in Mumbai’s modern history, one of the men accused of orchestrating the carnage is finally being brought to justice. As news broke of Tahawwur Rana’s extradition to India, Megha Sharma—executive editor at NewsX — anchored a powerful segment featuring emotional testimonies from 26/11 survivors and expert insight from Abbas Kazmi, who famously represented Ajmal Kasab, the lone terrorist captured alive.

Seventeen years after the darkest days in Mumbai’s modern history, one of the men accused of orchestrating the carnage is finally being brought to justice. As news broke of Tahawwur Rana’s extradition to India, Megha Sharma—executive editor at NewsX — anchored a powerful segment featuring emotional testimonies from 26/11 survivors and expert insight from Abbas Kazmi, who famously represented Ajmal Kasab, the lone terrorist captured alive.

In a rare conversation, Megha Sharma said, “It happens with Tahawwur Rana now that he is being brought back.”

The moment was historic. After nearly two decades, the man widely seen as one of the key conspirators behind the attacks was on his way to India.

“He’s One of the Main Conspirators”: Abbas Kazmi on Why Rana’s Arrest Matters

Sharma was joined by Abbas Kazmi, who didn’t hold back in explaining why Rana’s arrest is a pivotal moment in the 26/11 case.

“Tahawwur Rana is an accused in this case — a very vital element. He’s counted among the main conspirators. This isn’t a case of direct involvement, but he played a central role,” said Kazmi.

He emphasized the massive legal battle India fought for this moment.

“India has fought a major legal battle for his extradition. The government worked very hard for this. It’s a great success. And if he’s brought back, this conspiracy will finally be proved — exposing Pakistan’s role further.”

“Rana Wasn’t Just a Bystander” — A Retired Soldier With a Strategic Role

When asked about what the case files say regarding Rana’s involvement, Kazmi painted a picture of a man who wasn’t just helping behind the scenes, but strategically involved.

“If I’m not mistaken, he’s a retired army man. Retired army officers are often skilled in planning such strategies,” Kazmi said. “His role was to help train the ten boys, send them, assign them tasks. You’ll recall — these terrorists received instructions from Pakistan for three days straight during the attacks. You never know, Tahawwur Rana might have been sitting with those giving the orders.”

For Indian prosecutors, Kazmi noted, proving this level of involvement will be a difficult but necessary task.

Will Kazmi Defend Rana Too? “It’s a Call of Duty”

Megha Sharma didn’t shy away from the tough questions. Would Abbas Kazmi defend Tahawwur Rana in court — the same way he represented Ajmal Kasab?

Kazmi responded with clarity and principle.

“As a lawyer, it’s a call of duty. Just like a doctor doesn’t choose their patients, we don’t choose cases. If I’m appointed — whether by the Indian government as a legal aid or directly contacted by the accused — I will take the case, as per the norms,” he said.

“Why Are the Others Still Free?” The Question That Haunts

One of the most emotional moments of the conversation came when Sharma asked why other conspirators like Hafiz Saeed and Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi remain free in Pakistan.

Kazmi didn’t mince words.

“The wanted accused are mostly settled in Pakistan. They’re Pakistanis. And India doesn’t have an extradition treaty with Pakistan,” he explained. “Rana, on the other hand, had settled in Canada and the U.S., which made it easier for India to invoke its extradition treaty and fight this long legal battle.”

“Will He Be Sentenced to Death?” — What Lies Ahead for Rana

As the focus turns to Rana’s trial in India, Megha Sharma raised a crucial question: Will Tahawwur Rana face the death penalty?

Kazmi said it will depend on the prosecution and the strategy they adopt.

“The process will be the same as in the 1993 blast case. As accused individuals are brought in, the prosecution works to prove its case. The evidence is already prepared — the same that was used against Kasab,” he said.

“But in Kasab’s case, most of the witnesses and evidence were Indian. With Rana, there is no Indian witness who saw him or knows him. So, the prosecution will need a completely different strategy.”

