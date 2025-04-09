Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, April 9, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • ‘He’s One of the Main Conspirators’: Ajmal Kasab’s Lawyer On Why Tahawwur Rana’s Arrest Matters

‘He’s One of the Main Conspirators’: Ajmal Kasab’s Lawyer On Why Tahawwur Rana’s Arrest Matters

Seventeen years after the darkest days in Mumbai’s modern history, one of the men accused of orchestrating the carnage is finally being brought to justice. As news broke of Tahawwur Rana’s extradition to India, Megha Sharma—executive editor at NewsX — anchored a powerful segment featuring emotional testimonies from 26/11 survivors and expert insight from Abbas Kazmi, who famously represented Ajmal Kasab, the lone terrorist captured alive.

‘He’s One of the Main Conspirators’: Ajmal Kasab’s Lawyer On Why Tahawwur Rana’s Arrest Matters

17 years after the darkest days in Mumbai’s modern history, one of the men accused of orchestrating the attack is being brought to justice.


Seventeen years after the darkest days in Mumbai’s modern history, one of the men accused of orchestrating the carnage is finally being brought to justice. As news broke of Tahawwur Rana’s extradition to India, Megha Sharma—executive editor at NewsX — anchored a powerful segment featuring emotional testimonies from 26/11 survivors and expert insight from Abbas Kazmi, who famously represented Ajmal Kasab, the lone terrorist captured alive.

In a rare conversation, Megha Sharma said, “It happens with Tahawwur Rana now that he is being brought back.”

The moment was historic. After nearly two decades, the man widely seen as one of the key conspirators behind the attacks was on his way to India.

“He’s One of the Main Conspirators”: Abbas Kazmi on Why Rana’s Arrest Matters

Sharma was joined by Abbas Kazmi, who didn’t hold back in explaining why Rana’s arrest is a pivotal moment in the 26/11 case.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Tahawwur Rana is an accused in this case — a very vital element. He’s counted among the main conspirators. This isn’t a case of direct involvement, but he played a central role,” said Kazmi.

He emphasized the massive legal battle India fought for this moment.

“India has fought a major legal battle for his extradition. The government worked very hard for this. It’s a great success. And if he’s brought back, this conspiracy will finally be proved — exposing Pakistan’s role further.”

“Rana Wasn’t Just a Bystander” — A Retired Soldier With a Strategic Role

When asked about what the case files say regarding Rana’s involvement, Kazmi painted a picture of a man who wasn’t just helping behind the scenes, but strategically involved.

“If I’m not mistaken, he’s a retired army man. Retired army officers are often skilled in planning such strategies,” Kazmi said. “His role was to help train the ten boys, send them, assign them tasks. You’ll recall — these terrorists received instructions from Pakistan for three days straight during the attacks. You never know, Tahawwur Rana might have been sitting with those giving the orders.”

For Indian prosecutors, Kazmi noted, proving this level of involvement will be a difficult but necessary task.

Will Kazmi Defend Rana Too? “It’s a Call of Duty”

Megha Sharma didn’t shy away from the tough questions. Would Abbas Kazmi defend Tahawwur Rana in court — the same way he represented Ajmal Kasab?

Kazmi responded with clarity and principle.

“As a lawyer, it’s a call of duty. Just like a doctor doesn’t choose their patients, we don’t choose cases. If I’m appointed — whether by the Indian government as a legal aid or directly contacted by the accused — I will take the case, as per the norms,” he said.

“Why Are the Others Still Free?” The Question That Haunts

One of the most emotional moments of the conversation came when Sharma asked why other conspirators like Hafiz Saeed and Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi remain free in Pakistan.

Kazmi didn’t mince words.

“The wanted accused are mostly settled in Pakistan. They’re Pakistanis. And India doesn’t have an extradition treaty with Pakistan,” he explained. “Rana, on the other hand, had settled in Canada and the U.S., which made it easier for India to invoke its extradition treaty and fight this long legal battle.”

“Will He Be Sentenced to Death?” — What Lies Ahead for Rana

As the focus turns to Rana’s trial in India, Megha Sharma raised a crucial question: Will Tahawwur Rana face the death penalty?

Kazmi said it will depend on the prosecution and the strategy they adopt.

“The process will be the same as in the 1993 blast case. As accused individuals are brought in, the prosecution works to prove its case. The evidence is already prepared — the same that was used against Kasab,” he said.

“But in Kasab’s case, most of the witnesses and evidence were Indian. With Rana, there is no Indian witness who saw him or knows him. So, the prosecution will need a completely different strategy.”

Also Read: Bengaluru Cops Groping In The Dark To Nab Accused Who Molested Women

Filed under

26/11 MumbaiTerror attack Tahawwur Rana’s Extradition

17 years after the darkes

‘He’s One of the Main Conspirators’: Ajmal Kasab’s Lawyer On Why Tahawwur Rana’s Arrest Matters
Rahul Gandhi seen here wi

After Deliberate Discussion, Congress Passes Nyay Path Resolution At AICC Session In Ahmedabad, Slams BJP...
NGO Busted For Selling Gi

Rajasthan: NGO Run By A Woman Busted For Selling Girls For ₹5 Lakh To Men
AR Rahman and Abhijeet Bh

Abhijeet Bhattacharya Claims AR Rahman Made Padma Awardees Wait On Bench For Nearly Three Hours
Apoorva Mukhija

Apoorva Mukhija Returns Post India’s Got Latent Controversy, Says Made Her Father Live His Worst...
Congress leader Rahul Gan

Rahul Gandhi Slams Government Over WAQF, Says Its Anti-Constitution, Anti-Religion
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

After Deliberate Discussion, Congress Passes Nyay Path Resolution At AICC Session In Ahmedabad, Slams BJP Government

After Deliberate Discussion, Congress Passes Nyay Path Resolution At AICC Session In Ahmedabad, Slams BJP...

Rajasthan: NGO Run By A Woman Busted For Selling Girls For ₹5 Lakh To Men

Rajasthan: NGO Run By A Woman Busted For Selling Girls For ₹5 Lakh To Men

Abhijeet Bhattacharya Claims AR Rahman Made Padma Awardees Wait On Bench For Nearly Three Hours

Abhijeet Bhattacharya Claims AR Rahman Made Padma Awardees Wait On Bench For Nearly Three Hours

Apoorva Mukhija Returns Post India’s Got Latent Controversy, Says Made Her Father Live His Worst Nightmare, Lost My Self-Respect

Apoorva Mukhija Returns Post India’s Got Latent Controversy, Says Made Her Father Live His Worst...

Rahul Gandhi Slams Government Over WAQF, Says Its Anti-Constitution, Anti-Religion

Rahul Gandhi Slams Government Over WAQF, Says Its Anti-Constitution, Anti-Religion

Entertainment

Abhijeet Bhattacharya Claims AR Rahman Made Padma Awardees Wait On Bench For Nearly Three Hours

Abhijeet Bhattacharya Claims AR Rahman Made Padma Awardees Wait On Bench For Nearly Three Hours

Apoorva Mukhija Returns Post India’s Got Latent Controversy, Says Made Her Father Live His Worst Nightmare, Lost My Self-Respect

Apoorva Mukhija Returns Post India’s Got Latent Controversy, Says Made Her Father Live His Worst

Video: Family Drama Takes A Turn, Manchu Manoj Protests Outside His Father Mohan Babu’s Residence: Have No Other Place To Go

Video: Family Drama Takes A Turn, Manchu Manoj Protests Outside His Father Mohan Babu’s Residence:

Leaked: Sai Pallavi Looks Busy On Set As Her New Look As Sita From Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Gets Revealed

Leaked: Sai Pallavi Looks Busy On Set As Her New Look As Sita From Ranbir

On Which Date Is Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol’s Iconic DDLJ Statue Getting Unveiled In London?

On Which Date Is Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol’s Iconic DDLJ Statue Getting Unveiled In London?

Lifestyle

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank