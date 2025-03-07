‘Hi Babe, I’ll Be Gone’, Mumbai Man Dies By Suicide In Hotel Room, Blames Wife In Note

Police discovered a suicide note on man's company website, secured with a password. In his emotional farewell, he directly addressed his wife expressing his undying love despite his decision.

A 41-year-old man in Mumbai was found dead in a hotel room, allegedly taking his own life because of harassment by his wife and her aunt. The late Nishant Tripathi, who committed the drastic act on February 28, had arrived at the Sahara Hotel in Vile Parle three days earlier. In the last moments before his death, he posted a suicide letter on his firm’s website, showering love and affection for his wife but indicting her and her aunt for his woes.

Hotel employees report that Tripathi had hung a “Do Not Disturb” sign on the door outside his room. Fearing something was amiss upon not getting a response for a long time, employees entered using a master key and discovered him hanging in the bathroom. The authorities were alerted at once, and the police initiated an inquiry.

Man Accuses Wife and Aunt in Suicide Note

Police discovered a suicide note on Tripathi’s company website, secured with a password. In his emotional farewell, he directly addressed his wife, Apoorva Parikh, expressing his undying love despite his decision.

“Hi babe… When you read this, I will be gone. At the moment of my death, I could have hated you for all that has transpired, but I don’t. For this instant, I choose love. I loved you then. I love you now. And as I had promised, it’s not going to fade,” the note said.

He also penned, “My mother knows that besides all other difficulties I faced, you and Prarthana Mausi [aunt] are also responsible for my death. So, I beg of you, don’t go near her now. She’s broken enough. Let her mourn in peace.”

Nishant Tripathi’s mother, Neelam Chaturvedi, a prominent women’s rights activist, took to social media to express her anguish.

“I am a living corpse today. My son, Nishant, was to conduct my last rites, but on March 2, I had to perform his cremation instead,” she wrote in a heart-wrenching post. She further disclosed that she had devoted her life to women empowerment but was now facing the horrific loss of her son.

After a complaint by Neelam Chaturvedi, the police have registered a case against Apoorva Parikh and her aunt, Prarthana Mishra, under Section 108 of the Indian Penal Code for abetment to suicide. But no arrests have been made so far.

The incident has again sparked debate about gender-neutral laws and the requirement of legal protection for men who are harassed.

Tripathi’s tragic case comes just days after a similar incident in Agra, where a tech professional, Manav Sharma, recorded a video before ending his life, blaming his wife. In December, another techie from Bengaluru, Atul Subhash, died by suicide, alleging torture by his wife and in-laws.

