Monday, March 17, 2025
‘Hid Gold Wherever She Had…’, Karnataka BJP MLA’s Vulgar Remarks On Ranya Rao Spark Outrage

BJP MLA Yatnal sparks outrage with a vulgar remark on actress Ranya Rao’s gold smuggling case, promising to expose ministerial links in the Karnataka assembly session.

'Hid Gold Wherever She Had…', Karnataka BJP MLA's Vulgar Remarks On Ranya Rao Spark Outrage


Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal has ignited a fresh controversy with a crude remark about actress Ranya Rao, who is embroiled in a gold smuggling case. The legislator from Bijapur City made the shocking statement while discussing the alleged smuggling attempt by the actress, who was caught at Bengaluru airport two weeks ago.

Ranya Rao’s Gold Smuggling Arrest

Ranya Rao was apprehended at Bengaluru airport with 14 kg of gold bars concealed in her clothing after arriving from Dubai. Preliminary investigations suggest collusion with airport staff, raising questions about the security lapses.

Her stepfather, senior IPS officer Ramachandra Rao, denied any connection to the case but was later sent on “compulsory leave” following her arrest.

BJP MLA’s Vulgar Comment Goes Viral

A video of Yatnal’s controversial statement has gone viral, in which he emphasized that all those involved in the smuggling network must be held accountable. He also took a swipe at Ranya Rao’s stepfather, questioning whether government employees should receive special protection in such cases.

“There were lapses by customs officials, and necessary action should be taken against them. She (Ranya Rao) had gold all over her body, hiding it wherever she had holes, and smuggled it in,” Yatnal was heard saying in Kannada.

Yatnal further claimed that he had gathered substantial information regarding Ranya Rao’s alleged relationships, her security clearances, and how the gold was smuggled in. He asserted that he would expose the names of all ministers involved in the case during the upcoming assembly session.

“I have complete details on who helped her, how she obtained security clearance, and even which hole she hid the gold in. I will expose everything in the session,” he added.

Government’s Response to Allegations

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar dismissed the claims, branding them as “political gossip.” He categorically denied the involvement of any state ministers in the smuggling case.

Yatnal’s History of Controversial Remarks

Yatnal is no stranger to controversy. His latest remarks follow his frequent attacks on Karnataka BJP state chief BY Vijayendra, son of former CM BS Yediyurappa. He previously called for Yediyurappa’s removal during his tenure.

In 2023, the Election Commission issued him a notice for calling Congress leader Sonia Gandhi a “vishkanya.” In 2020, he had praised the decision to revoke a government wedding scheme for poor women from minority communities, stating, “Those who want the scheme can go to Pakistan.” He also sparked outrage by labeling a 103-year-old freedom fighter a “Pakistani agent” over his stance on the citizenship law.

With the controversy escalating, all eyes are now on the Karnataka assembly session, where Yatnal has promised to reveal more explosive details about the gold smuggling case.

