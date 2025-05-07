High Alert Along LoC and IB After Pakistan Army Shells Religious Sites in Poonch After Operation Sindoor

Tensions along the India-Pakistan border escalated sharply on Wednesday after Pakistan’s army opened fire across the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. In a deeply disturbing development, the firing targeted religious places, including a Sikh shrine, resulting in civilian casualties.

Tensions along the India-Pakistan border escalated sharply on Wednesday after Pakistan’s army opened fire across the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. In a deeply disturbing development, the firing targeted religious places, including a Sikh shrine, resulting in civilian casualties. Four people, including a woman, lost their lives.

Following the attacks, authorities have sounded a high alert across the entire stretch of the LoC and the International Border (IB). The government has also begun moving residents away from the border areas to safer places.

Firing Hits Sikh Shrine, Civilians Killed

The firing from the Pakistani side struck religious sites, including a prominent Sikh shrine in Poonch. Among those killed were four civilians—one of them a woman. The attack on a place of worship has caused shock and anger in the local community and has further worsened the already tense situation in the region.

“Four including a female killed when Pakistan targets a Sikh Shrine,” an official statement confirmed.

Government Takes Immediate Action

After the shelling began, local and central government agencies acted quickly. Evacuation efforts were launched to move families and individuals from the vulnerable border villages. Most of the population living close to the LoC and IB in the affected areas were shifted to safer shelters.

“Govt swung into action. Most of the people living along the LoC and IB shifted to safer locations,” officials stated.

Rescue teams, police, and district officials worked together to help relocate people and prevent further loss of life.

Security Forces on High Alert

With this latest incident, security forces across the border areas are now on high alert. Reinforcements have been sent to key locations along the LoC and IB. Surveillance and monitoring are being increased to detect any further attempts of cross-border firing or infiltration.

The Indian Army is also keeping a close watch on the developments, especially in districts like Poonch and Rajouri which are often targeted during such escalations.

Local Panic and Appeals for Peace

The sudden attack caused panic among villagers, especially those who were caught near the impact zone of the shelling. Locals who had to leave their homes are now taking shelter in community centers, schools, and government buildings.

Leaders from various communities and religious groups have appealed for peace and urged authorities to ensure the safety of all places of worship, regardless of faith.

Border Tensions Reach Boiling Point

The shelling and targeting of religious places come at a time when overall tensions between India and Pakistan are already high due to recent counter-terror operations like Operation Sindoor. Indian forces had recently conducted precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and PoK, which likely triggered the retaliatory response.