‘High Fees Don’t Mean More Court Time’: NCLAT Warns Superstar Lawyers Against Monopolising Hearings

The Chennai bench of the tribunal told senior advocates, and especially those engaged from Delhi, that its patience with long arguments is running out, and warned that it could fix a strict time limit for every lawyer.

A Bench That Had Had Enough

It was a Thursday hearing at the Chennai bench of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), and the judges were not in a mood to wait. The bench of Justice N Seshasayee, the judicial member, and Jatindranath Swain, the technical member, spoke bluntly about a problem they said was disrupting the whole court: lawyers who go on and on.

The target was the senior advocates, who appear in big cases for hefty fees.

The Message To The “Superstars”

The bench said a lawyer cannot claim extra time on the screen just because he is a superstar of the Bar and has been paid heavily. That, it said, is a matter between the lawyer and his client’s ability to pay, and has nothing to do with the tribunal.

It singled out advocates engaged from Delhi, telling them to be mindful of the time available. If lawyers did not show restraint, the bench warned, it would fix an outer time limit for arguments, whoever the counsel might be.

Saturdays In Court

The judges also complained about their own working hours. They said they were being made to sit on Saturdays because long arguments pushed cases back, and that this Saturday they would again have to work. They asked who pays them for it, and why they should have to work extra.

The Planning Problem

According to the bench, when no outer limit is fixed, lawyers often assume that all the days allotted for a case belong to the appellant alone. The judges said this makes it impossible to give time to others or plan their days, and that the whole schedule gets thrown off.

They pointed to a practical effect: even cases listed among the first 10 or 12 items sometimes stayed unheard until noon, because earlier matters had run on. The bench described the habit as “advocatorial irresponsibility” and asked lawyers appearing virtually to pass its concerns on to the counsel instructing them.

“We Are Intelligent Enough”

The bench also questioned why experienced lawyers needed several days for points that could be made in a few hours. It said the judges have been in the business for about 40 years, can follow the arguments, and will ask for clarification if they do not.

It clarified that lawyers are not being stopped from presenting their case. They must simply remember the limits of judicial time. The bench added that efforts to regulate arguments can sometimes make it seem as if judges are being discourteous, and it also took issue with lawyers who often say that the Bar and the Bench are two sides of the same coin, while ignoring the pressure on judges.

A Cricket Lesson

During the hearing, a lawyer asked for an accommodation for a senior advocate engaged in proceedings elsewhere. The bench agreed to hear him in the afternoon, but warned against long submissions.

It used a cricket comparison. A team that has a Rahul Dravid can also have a Sehwag, it said, so the advocate could play the Sehwag and did not need to match the time taken by the other side. The judges also remarked that some lawyers become so carried away by their own eloquence that they begin to love it, and urged them to move forward.

The Pressure From The Supreme Court

The remarks came at a time when the tribunal is under pressure to hear priority matters. On October 27, the Supreme Court criticised the NCLAT’s Principal Bench in New Delhi for not hearing an appeal despite the Court’s request for early consideration. In Sona Bansal v. Vashisht Kumar Goyal, a bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran said requests from the apex court to courts and tribunals must be treated as binding directions, and warned that non compliance would be viewed seriously.

The Chennai bench said that more than half a dozen cases directed by the Supreme Court were pending before it, and that people wrongly think the whole bench works only on those few cases.

What Comes Next

The bench has set out its warning, and the next hearings will show whether lawyers change their style. If not, the tribunal says it will fix an outer time limit for arguments, which would be a significant change for large corporate disputes, where long hearings are common. Whether other benches follow, and how the Bar responds to the criticism of senior advocates, will be closely watched.

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