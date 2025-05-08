High-Level Emergency Meeting in Gandhinagar Amid Security Alert; Delhi Airport Issues

A high-level emergency meeting is currently underway at the State Emergency Operations Center in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The meeting is being led by Minister of State for Home, Harsh Sanghvi, and includes the Relief Commissioner, Police Commissioner, and other senior officials.

A high-level emergency meeting is currently underway at the State Emergency Operations Center in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The meeting is being led by Minister of State for Home, Harsh Sanghvi, and includes the Relief Commissioner, Police Commissioner, and other senior officials. The focus is on reviewing the preparedness and coordination of state agencies amid heightened alerts.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport has issued an official statement amid rising security concerns.

In its advisory, the airport authority said, “Delhi Airport operations remain normal. Some flights are impacted due to changing airspace conditions and heightened security.

Please check with your airline for the latest updates. We urge everyone to rely only on official sources and avoid sharing unverified information. We’re working closely with all stakeholders to minimise any inconvenience.”

Passengers are advised to stay updated through official airline communication and refrain from circulating or relying on unverified messages on social media.

This is a developing situation. More updates are expected shortly.