LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
england tour Himachal Orange Alert New Governors itr Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Miss Puducherry San Rechal death england tour Himachal Orange Alert New Governors itr Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Miss Puducherry San Rechal death england tour Himachal Orange Alert New Governors itr Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Miss Puducherry San Rechal death england tour Himachal Orange Alert New Governors itr Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Miss Puducherry San Rechal death
Live TV
TRENDING |
england tour Himachal Orange Alert New Governors itr Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Miss Puducherry San Rechal death england tour Himachal Orange Alert New Governors itr Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Miss Puducherry San Rechal death england tour Himachal Orange Alert New Governors itr Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Miss Puducherry San Rechal death england tour Himachal Orange Alert New Governors itr Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Miss Puducherry San Rechal death
Home > India > Orange Alert In 6 Himachal Districts As IMD Forecasts Heavy Rain Till July 20

Orange Alert In 6 Himachal Districts As IMD Forecasts Heavy Rain Till July 20

The IMD has issued an Orange Alert for six Himachal districts, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall till July 20. Flash flood advisories are in place. Rainfall is 19% above normal this monsoon, with Shimla and Mandi receiving nearly double the average.

IMD issues Orange Alert for six Himachal districts.
IMD issues Orange Alert for six Himachal districts. (Photo credit: PTI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last Updated: July 14, 2025 16:45:58 IST

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for six districts of Himachal Pradesh, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next two days, while also cautioning about continued rain activity across the state till July 20.

According to Sandeep Kumar Sharma, Senior Scientist at the Meteorological Centre, Shimla, moderate rainfall was recorded in the past 24 hours in districts including Shimla, Sirmaur, Kullu, and Mandi.

“The highest rainfall was recorded in Rajgarh (Sirmaur district) with 72 mm, while light showers occurred in districts like Una, Bilaspur, and Solan,” Sharma told ANI.

“For July 14 and 15, we expect light to moderate rainfall in most mid-hill and low-hill districts. However, Kangra, Mandi, and Sirmaur districts are under Orange Alert for today due to the likelihood of heavy to heavy rainfall, and this activity will continue tomorrow as well,” Sharma said.

Orange alert in several districts in Himachal

He further informed that for July 15, districts including Solan, Shimla, and Sirmaur have been put under Orange Alert for very heavy rainfall, while Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, and Kullu districts may witness isolated heavy rain for which a Yellow Alert has been issued.

“This spell of active monsoon is expected to continue from July 16 to July 20, during which Una, Kangra, Mandi, Solan, Shimla, and Sirmaur districts may receive heavy rainfall at isolated places,” said Sharma.

ALSO READ: How SDRF Became Lifeline For Flood-Hit Himachal Pradesh

Discussing the seasonal rainfall trends, Sharma noted that there is an increase in monsoon rainfall above the normal.

“So far, the state has received 19% above normal rainfall this monsoon season. Shimla and Mandi districts have received almost double the average rainfall, whereas Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts have recorded deficient rainfall compared to the seasonal average. All other districts have received above-normal rainfall so far,” he added. Regarding rainfall in July, he said, “As of today, rainfall in the month of July has been normal.”

Sharma also mentioned that flash flood advisories and safety guidelines are being issued in real time based on meteorological inputs.”Whenever there is a possibility of flash floods, we release advisories and alerts in coordination with the concerned authorities,” he said. On temperature trends, he said that temperatures are normal and may drop slightly during the next two days.

“Temperatures are generally being recorded around the seasonal average. In Shimla, the maximum temperature was recorded at 23.4°C, while regions around Bilaspur witnessed temperatures close to 32°C. Morning temperatures are currently above normal, but are likely to fall below normal in the coming days due to increased rain activity.” He said.

The IMD has urged residents and district authorities in alert zones to remain cautious and take necessary precautions in light of the ongoing and upcoming rain spells. 

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: 91 Dead, 131 Missing In Himachal’s Monsoon Havoc: Damages Cross ₹749 Crore

Tags: Himachal Orange AlertHimachal rainshome_hero_pos_4

More News

WATCH: Jofra Archer’s Jaw-Dropping Caught-and-Bowled Dismissal Of Washington Sundar Leaves India Stunned
Tata Technologies Q1 Results: Net Profit Up 5% YoY to Rs 170 Crore, Revenue Declines to Rs 1,244 Crore
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: 21 Km Undersea Tunnel’s First Section Starts Between Ghansoli And Shilphata
David Lloyd Blasts Lord’s Test For Time-Wasting: ‘They Might Get A Proper Thai Massage’
Orange Alert In 6 Himachal Districts As IMD Forecasts Heavy Rain Till July 20
‘People Are Okay To Be Alone’, Fatima Sana Shaikh Reflects On Late Marriage Trends
What is Tasseography? How Your Coffee Cup Can Spill Your Life’s Secrets
HCL Tech Q1 Results: Shares Dip Over 1% Ahead of Quarterly Earnings; Dividend in Focus
R Madhavan Shares His Insights Over The Ongoing Hindi-Marathi Banter: ‘I speak Tamil, I speak Hindi’
95% Burns: Odisha Student Sets Herself On Fire After Sexual Harassment Complaint Goes Unheard

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?