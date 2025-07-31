Home > India > Himachal Monsoon Death Toll Hits 170; Landslide Risk Under Control, Says SEOC

Himachal Monsoon Death Toll Hits 170; Landslide Risk Under Control, Says SEOC

Despite heavy monsoon rains in Himachal Pradesh, most landslide-prone areas remain stable, with 18 of 22 sites showing low activity. SEOC reports 343 blocked roads and 170 deaths, including 94 from rain-related events. Real-time monitoring continues across the state.

Published By: Lavanya R
Published: July 31, 2025 05:31:19 IST

Despite ongoing monsoon rains in Himachal Pradesh, landslide activity across the state remains largely under control, with most monitored locations reporting low-risk status, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

In its latest daily landslide monitoring bulletin released on July 30, the SEOC stated, “Out of the 22 monitored sites across Mandi, Kangra, Shimla, and Solan districts, 18 locations reported low activity, while only four sites registered moderate landslide levels. All locations are currently marked as ‘working’, meaning they are stable but under observation.”

Key areas under moderate landslide alert include Jutogh in Shimla, Dagshai and Dakshi in Solan, and Sanarli-2 and Tattapani in Mandi district. However, officials have emphasised that these zones remain operational and are being closely tracked.

One site Vishwakarma Temple in Mandi reported a low-risk rating based solely on weather predictions, as sensor systems were not present at the location, the bulletin noted.

“The landslide risk remains within manageable limits due to ongoing monitoring and real-time weather-based predictions,” the SDMA said, urging local administrations and residents to stay updated via official alerts during the active monsoon window.

Monitoring continues across the state under the 24/7 emergency network linked with the SEOC and IMD forecasts.

A report earlier in the day stated that a total of 343 roads remain blocked, 551 power distribution transformers (DTRs) are disrupted, and 186 water supply schemes are out of service across various districts, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

The cumulative death toll due to the ongoing monsoon fury has risen to 170, with 94 deaths directly linked to rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, and house collapses. An additional 76 deaths have occurred in road accidents, many of which are believed to be a consequence of slippery roads, falling debris, and poor visibility due to persistent rain.

(With inputs from ANI)

