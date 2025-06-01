Himachal Pradesh Cabinet Rolls Out ‘Deposit Refund Scheme 2025’ To Tackle Waste Crisis

In a decisive step toward promoting environmental sustainability, the Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Saturday approved the ‘Deposit Refund Scheme 2025’, a pilot initiative aimed at curbing non-biodegradable waste across the state.

The scheme, approved in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, will cover a wide range of packaging, including glass bottles, plastic beverage containers, aluminium cans, flexible and multilayered plastic packaging, and liquid cartons. The initiative seeks to not only reduce waste but also encourage responsible disposal and recycling habits among citizens.

Employment and Administrative Decisions

Apart from the eco-conscious move, the Cabinet approved the recruitment of 700 Home Guard volunteers in the Home Guards and Civil Defence Department, offering a much-needed employment boost and strengthening the state’s disaster response capabilities.

Another significant development includes the regularisation of 203 Panchayat Secretaries under the Zila Parishad cadre, who have completed two years of contractual service as of March 31, 2025. This decision is expected to improve grassroots governance and reward long-serving contract workers.

In an administrative reshuffle, the government also cleared the shifting of the Himachal Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) office from Shimla to Dharamsala, a move likely aimed at decentralising administrative operations and improving accessibility.

Healthcare Reforms to Align With National Standards

In a key policy revision, the Cabinet withdrew the mandatory one-year field posting previously required before doctors could apply for Senior Residency at IGMC, Shimla, and Dr. Rajendra Prasad GMC, Tanda. This amendment to the Postgraduate/Specialist Services (PG/SS) Policy brings Himachal Pradesh’s process in line with that of AIIMS, Chamiyana, and is expected to streamline selection procedures and expedite the availability of qualified doctors.

Sustainable Resource Management and Regional Development

The Cabinet also empowered the Himachal Pradesh Forest Development Corporation to take up dredging operations in rivers and ponds located within forest areas. This decision aims to manage minor minerals effectively while promoting environmental sustainability.

Lastly, the government approved the reorganisation of development blocks in Sulah, Bhawarna, and Lambagaon (Kangra district) and Bhoranj (Hamirpur district), aiming to improve local governance and administrative efficiency in these areas.

These measures collectively reflect the state government’s commitment to sustainable development, better governance, and policy alignment with national frameworks, marking another stride in Himachal Pradesh’s progressive policy landscape.

