Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, June 1, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Himachal Pradesh Cabinet Rolls Out ‘Deposit Refund Scheme 2025’ To Tackle Waste Crisis

Himachal Pradesh Cabinet Rolls Out ‘Deposit Refund Scheme 2025’ To Tackle Waste Crisis

In a decisive step toward promoting environmental sustainability, the Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Saturday approved the ‘Deposit Refund Scheme 2025’, a pilot initiative aimed at curbing non-biodegradable waste across the state.

Himachal Pradesh Cabinet Rolls Out ‘Deposit Refund Scheme 2025’ To Tackle Waste Crisis


In a decisive step toward promoting environmental sustainability, the Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Saturday approved the ‘Deposit Refund Scheme 2025’, a pilot initiative aimed at curbing non-biodegradable waste across the state. Under this scheme, consumers will be required to pay a refundable deposit on certain packaging materials, which will be returned once the empty product is brought back to designated collection centres.

The scheme, approved in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, will cover a wide range of packaging, including glass bottles, plastic beverage containers, aluminium cans, flexible and multilayered plastic packaging, and liquid cartons. The initiative seeks to not only reduce waste but also encourage responsible disposal and recycling habits among citizens.

Employment and Administrative Decisions

Apart from the eco-conscious move, the Cabinet approved the recruitment of 700 Home Guard volunteers in the Home Guards and Civil Defence Department, offering a much-needed employment boost and strengthening the state’s disaster response capabilities.

Another significant development includes the regularisation of 203 Panchayat Secretaries under the Zila Parishad cadre, who have completed two years of contractual service as of March 31, 2025. This decision is expected to improve grassroots governance and reward long-serving contract workers.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In an administrative reshuffle, the government also cleared the shifting of the Himachal Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) office from Shimla to Dharamsala, a move likely aimed at decentralising administrative operations and improving accessibility.

Healthcare Reforms to Align With National Standards

In a key policy revision, the Cabinet withdrew the mandatory one-year field posting previously required before doctors could apply for Senior Residency at IGMC, Shimla, and Dr. Rajendra Prasad GMC, Tanda. This amendment to the Postgraduate/Specialist Services (PG/SS) Policy brings Himachal Pradesh’s process in line with that of AIIMS, Chamiyana, and is expected to streamline selection procedures and expedite the availability of qualified doctors.

Sustainable Resource Management and Regional Development

The Cabinet also empowered the Himachal Pradesh Forest Development Corporation to take up dredging operations in rivers and ponds located within forest areas. This decision aims to manage minor minerals effectively while promoting environmental sustainability.

Lastly, the government approved the reorganisation of development blocks in Sulah, Bhawarna, and Lambagaon (Kangra district) and Bhoranj (Hamirpur district), aiming to improve local governance and administrative efficiency in these areas.

These measures collectively reflect the state government’s commitment to sustainable development, better governance, and policy alignment with national frameworks, marking another stride in Himachal Pradesh’s progressive policy landscape.

Also Read: 1,500 Tourist Stranded In Sikkim Torrential Rain: North Sikkim Battles Nature’s Fury

Filed under

Himachal Pradesh Cabinet

newsx

Himachal Pradesh Cabinet Rolls Out ‘Deposit Refund Scheme 2025’ To Tackle Waste Crisis
Indian cricketer Rinku Si

Cricketer Rinku Singh’s Engagement To Politician Priya Saroj Confirmed, Ceremony On June 8
newsx

1,500 Tourist Stranded In Sikkim Torrential Rain: North Sikkim Battles Nature’s Fury
newsx

Squid Game Season 3 Trailer Unleashed: A Darker, Deadlier Endgame Begins
At least seven people wer

Russia Train Derailment: 7 Killed, Dozens Injured After Bridge Collapses Near Ukraine Border
In a surprise move, US Pr

Trump Drops Jared Isaacman As NASA Chief Nominee Amid Musk Ties
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Cricketer Rinku Singh’s Engagement To Politician Priya Saroj Confirmed, Ceremony On June 8

Cricketer Rinku Singh’s Engagement To Politician Priya Saroj Confirmed, Ceremony On June 8

1,500 Tourist Stranded In Sikkim Torrential Rain: North Sikkim Battles Nature’s Fury

1,500 Tourist Stranded In Sikkim Torrential Rain: North Sikkim Battles Nature’s Fury

Squid Game Season 3 Trailer Unleashed: A Darker, Deadlier Endgame Begins

Squid Game Season 3 Trailer Unleashed: A Darker, Deadlier Endgame Begins

Russia Train Derailment: 7 Killed, Dozens Injured After Bridge Collapses Near Ukraine Border

Russia Train Derailment: 7 Killed, Dozens Injured After Bridge Collapses Near Ukraine Border

Trump Drops Jared Isaacman As NASA Chief Nominee Amid Musk Ties

Trump Drops Jared Isaacman As NASA Chief Nominee Amid Musk Ties

Entertainment

Squid Game Season 3 Trailer Unleashed: A Darker, Deadlier Endgame Begins

Squid Game Season 3 Trailer Unleashed: A Darker, Deadlier Endgame Begins

Who Was Valerie Mahaffey? Emmy-Winning Actress Dies At 71 After Cancer Battle

Who Was Valerie Mahaffey? Emmy-Winning Actress Dies At 71 After Cancer Battle

Wednesday Season 2: Lady Gaga Joins The Mayhem, First 6 Minutes Leave Fans Stunned

Wednesday Season 2: Lady Gaga Joins The Mayhem, First 6 Minutes Leave Fans Stunned

‘Ab Iske Baad Mujhe Kuch Nahi Karna’: Is Aamir Khan Planning To Retire After Releasing His Dream Project Mahabharat?

‘Ab Iske Baad Mujhe Kuch Nahi Karna’: Is Aamir Khan Planning To Retire After Releasing

I’m Digitally Handicapped: Aamir Khan Recalls Not Using The Laptop Gifted By Shah Rukh Khan For Four Years

I’m Digitally Handicapped: Aamir Khan Recalls Not Using The Laptop Gifted By Shah Rukh Khan

Lifestyle

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth