Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 24, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Himachal Pradesh Government To Hire 2,061 Van Mitras & 150 Nursing Staff In Major Employment Initiative

In a major cabinet decision, the Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday approved to engage 2,061 Van Mitras in the Forest Department, eliminating the 10-mark personal interview criterion. (Read more below)

Himachal Pradesh Government To Hire 2,061 Van Mitras & 150 Nursing Staff In Major Employment Initiative

In a major cabinet decision, the Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday approved to engage 2,061 Van Mitras in the Forest Department, eliminating the 10-mark personal interview criterion.

The cabinet meeting, headed by Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, also decided to create and fill up 150 nursing personnel posts at Dr. Radhakrishnan Government Medical College and Hospital, Hamirpur.

Additionally, the Cabinet decided to create and fill up six Associate Professor posts and 10 Assistant Professor posts across the departments of General Medicine, Paediatrics, General Surgery, Orthopaedics, Anaesthesia, and Radiology in the medical college in Hamirpur.

The Cabinet sanctioned the opening of a new Sub-Divisional Police Officer’s office at Nadaun in Hamirpur district, along with the creation and filling of five posts across various categories. It also approved the establishment of a new Fire Post at Indora in Kangra district, with 13 posts to be created and filled in various categories.

The Cabinet also approved the establishment of a new Police Post at Shinkula under the Keylong Police Station in Lahaul-Spiti district, along with the creation and filling of six posts in various categories.

The Cabinet decided to transfer the administrative control of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to the Additional Director General (Home Guards and Civil Defence) to enhance its effectiveness during disasters and emergencies. It also approved the deputation of Home Guards to the SDRF for a maximum period of two years to ensure its smooth operation.

To promote the use of electric vehicles and reduce reliance on fossil fuel vehicles, the Cabinet approved involving private players to expand the EV charging station network along the state’s six green corridors. Currently, 77 EV charging stations are already operational on these corridors. It also approved the establishment of automated testing stations for vehicle fitness assessments, utilizing advanced automated equipment. The aim is to set up five such stations to better serve the residents of the state.

The Cabinet has decided to accept the recommendations of the Cabinet Sub-Committee, headed by Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, concerning the 450 MW Shongtong Karchham Power Project. This includes the directive to the company to ensure project completion by the financial year 2026-27.

The Cabinet approved the formation of a Cabinet Sub-Committee to review the operations of parking facilities run under the PPP model in Shimla City. The committee will be chaired by Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, with Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh, Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh, and Town and Country Planning Minister Rajesh Dharamani as members. Shimla MLA Harish Janartha will serve as a special invitee.

The committee will review the operations of Lift Parking, Chhota Shimla Parking, Sanjauli Parking, New Bus Stand Parking, and Tutikandi Parking. It also decided to amend the Eco-tourism Policy 2017 to align with the recent amendments in the Forest Conservation Act (FCA) 2023, aimed at promoting and developing eco-tourism activities in the state.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Bengaluru Floods: Opposition Ramps Up Pressure On Siddaramiah Amid Heavy Rains

Filed under

cabinet decision eco-tourism policy Electric Vehicles Emergency services Himachal Pradesh nursing personnel Van Mitras
Advertisement

Also Read

Justin Trudeau Faces Ultimatum To Resign; Liberal MPs Give Him Deadline

Justin Trudeau Faces Ultimatum To Resign; Liberal MPs Give Him Deadline

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Releasing Tomorrow: Microsoft’s Xbox Game

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Releasing Tomorrow: Microsoft’s Xbox Game

Is North Korea Deploying Soldiers To Ukraine? Here’s The Latest Information

Is North Korea Deploying Soldiers To Ukraine? Here’s The Latest Information

Harmanpreet Kaur To Skip 1st ODI Against New Zealand, Know Why

Harmanpreet Kaur To Skip 1st ODI Against New Zealand, Know Why

Powerball: Georgia Resident Wins $478 Million Jackpot- Check The Winning Numbers Here

Powerball: Georgia Resident Wins $478 Million Jackpot- Check The Winning Numbers Here

Entertainment

Chris Hemsworth In Talks For Disney’s Prince Charming: A New Fairy Tale Adventure?

Chris Hemsworth In Talks For Disney’s Prince Charming: A New Fairy Tale Adventure?

Cardi B Cancels ONE MusicFest Show, Recovering In Hospital From Medical Emergency

Cardi B Cancels ONE MusicFest Show, Recovering In Hospital From Medical Emergency

Ron Ely, Tarzan Star Dies At 86

Ron Ely, Tarzan Star Dies At 86

Justin Bieber May Sue Former Managers Over Mismanagement of $300M Fortune

Justin Bieber May Sue Former Managers Over Mismanagement of $300M Fortune

Pakistani TikTok Star Minahil Malik Breaks Silence On Leaked Video Scandal – What Really Happened?

Pakistani TikTok Star Minahil Malik Breaks Silence On Leaked Video Scandal – What Really Happened?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Discover Fashion Houses Behind Stunning High Jewelry Masterpieces

Discover Fashion Houses Behind Stunning High Jewelry Masterpieces

Can You Drink Too Much Water? Know Why Overhydration Is Risky

Can You Drink Too Much Water? Know Why Overhydration Is Risky

Top 10 Tips For Embracing A Zero-Waste Lifestyle In India

Top 10 Tips For Embracing A Zero-Waste Lifestyle In India

Sonam Kapoor Named Global Ambassador for Dior

Sonam Kapoor Named Global Ambassador for Dior

Giorgio Armani Launches New Blanche Jewellery Collection; What Is It Inspired By?

Giorgio Armani Launches New Blanche Jewellery Collection; What Is It Inspired By?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox