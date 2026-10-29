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Home > India News > Himachal Pradesh Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time: Check Shimla, Puja Muhurat And Fasting Details

Himachal Pradesh Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time: Check Shimla, Puja Muhurat And Fasting Details

Himachal Pradesh Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time: Karwa Chauth will be observed on October 29, with women across Himachal Pradesh awaiting moonrise to complete their fast. Shimla’s estimated moonrise is around 8:04 PM IST. Check the expected puja muhurat, fasting rituals and location-specific timings before planning evening celebrations.

Himachal Pradesh Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time: Check Shimla, Puja Muhurat And Fasting Details

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Thu 2026-10-29 13:30 IST

Himachal Pradesh Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time: Karwa Chauth will be observed across Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, October 29, 2026. Women observing the traditional fast will wait for the Moon to rise before completing their evening rituals. In Shimla, astronomical calendars estimate moonrise at around 8:04 PM IST, although Panchang listings may show slightly different timings.

Karwa Chauth is traditionally observed by many married Hindu women who pray for their husbands’ well-being, prosperity and longevity. The fast generally begins before sunrise and continues until the Moon is sighted in the evening. Prayers, the Karwa Chauth vrat katha and customary rituals form an important part of the observance.

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The Himachal Pradesh government’s holiday notification lists Karwa Chauth on October 29, 2026. However, moonrise and puja timings can vary by location and by the calendar used, making it important to check the timings applicable to the city where the fast is being observed.

Himachal Pradesh Karwa Chauth 2026: Moonrise Time In Shimla

In Shimla, the Moon is expected to rise at approximately 8:04 PM IST on October 29. Some Panchang-based calendars list the time closer to 8:10 PM, so devotees should treat these figures as estimates rather than a single officially confirmed time.

The Moon’s rising time depends on geographical coordinates, meaning the timing in Shimla may differ from that in Dharamshala, Mandi, Solan, Kullu, Hamirpur and other parts of Himachal Pradesh. The region’s mountainous terrain, cloud cover and local horizon can also affect when the Moon becomes visible to the naked eye.

Residents should consult a location-specific Panchang or reliable astronomical forecast before planning the end of their fast.

Karwa Chauth 2026 Puja Muhurat And Fasting Details

For Shimla, a published Panchang places the Karwa Chauth puja muhurat at approximately 5:36 PM to 6:54 PM on October 29. This is a calendar-based estimate and should be checked against a trusted local Panchang for the relevant location.

Traditionally, devotees perform the evening puja, listen to the vrat katha and offer prayers according to family customs. The fast is generally completed after sighting the Moon and performing the customary rituals. Practices may differ between families and communities.

Why City-Wise Moonrise Timings Matter

Himachal Pradesh’s varied geography means there is no single moonrise time that applies equally to every town and district. Differences in location can shift the predicted time, while hills, buildings and weather may delay the first visible sighting.

Those observing Karwa Chauth should therefore check a city-specific forecast and follow the customs of their family or local religious tradition. The published timings are useful for planning, but they should not be presented as government-certified times.

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Himachal Pradesh Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time: Check Shimla, Puja Muhurat And Fasting Details
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Himachal Pradesh Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time: Check Shimla, Puja Muhurat And Fasting Details

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Himachal Pradesh Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time: Check Shimla, Puja Muhurat And Fasting Details
Himachal Pradesh Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time: Check Shimla, Puja Muhurat And Fasting Details
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