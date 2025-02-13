Himanta Biswa Sarma Named Best Chief Minister In India By MOTN Survey

The survey, released in February 2025, awarded Sarma a 55.4% satisfaction rating, reflecting a steady rise in public approval over the past two years.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has emerged as the best Chief Minister in India, according to the latest Mood of the Nation (MOTN) Survey conducted by a leading publication group. The survey, released in February 2025, highlights Sarma’s increasing popularity and effective governance in Assam.

As per the survey, CM Sarma secured an impressive 55.4 per cent satisfaction rating, surpassing several of his counterparts across the country. His leadership has witnessed a steady rise in approval ratings over the past two years, with figures standing at 50.8 per cent in August 2024, 48.6 per cent in February 2024, and 49.2 per cent in August 2023. The upward trend underscores growing public trust in his administration and policy initiatives.

The survey also revealed that Sarma’s governance outperformed several other prominent Chief Ministers, including Andhra Pradesh’s Chandrababu Naidu, West Bengal’s Mamata Banerjee, and Karnataka’s Siddaramaiah. His policies and leadership style have set a benchmark within the nation, further solidifying his political stature.

CM Sarma’s focus on infrastructure development, economic growth, welfare programs, and law enforcement reforms has significantly contributed to Assam’s progress. Over the past three years, the state has made remarkable advancements in infrastructure, healthcare, education, and security. The survey results reaffirm Sarma’s reputation as a dynamic and visionary leader who has steered Assam towards transformative growth.

With the upcoming launch of Advantage Assam 2.0, a key initiative aimed at enhancing investment opportunities, the survey results bolster Assam’s growing appeal as a business destination. The state’s rapidly evolving economic landscape presents a strong case for potential investors looking to capitalize on its development trajectory.

Reacting to the survey, Assam Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika lauded CM Sarma’s leadership, stating that the results reflect his dedication and effectiveness in implementing people-centric policies. “This reflects his hard work, steadfast decision-making, and top-notch performance in governance. The people of Assam have immense trust in our Jan Neta,” Hazarika wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

