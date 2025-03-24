Hindi Was ‘Compulsory’ Third Language Under UPA Rule, Modi Gave Choice: BJP’s K Annamalai

Annamalai also took a jibe at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, stating that he is under an "illusion" that the DMK will secure over 200 seats in the 2026 Assembly elections.

BJP Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai on Sunday claimed that Hindi was a compulsory third language during the Congress-led UPA regime, while asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced flexibility in the New Education Policy (NEP 2020) by allowing students to choose any Indian language as the third language.

Speaking at a public meeting, Annamalai alleged that the DMK, despite ruling Tamil Nadu for years, never made Tamil the compulsory medium of instruction. Instead, he credited Modi for making Tamil the mandatory language of instruction from Classes 1-5 in the state under NEP 2020.

NEP 2020 Introduces Choice in Language Policy

Annamalai pointed out that in the previous education policies, including the draft version of NEP 2020, Hindi was the mandatory third language. However, in May 2019, Modi revised the draft policy to introduce the three-language formula, allowing students to pick from languages like Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, or Hindi as their third language.

“For the first time in India, Modi changed the third language from Hindi in the draft NEP to any Indian language,” Annamalai said, emphasizing the flexibility in language learning.

Targeting the ruling DMK, Annamalai stated that the party was a part of the Congress-led coalition government for a decade, during which Hindi remained a compulsory third language. He also criticized the DMK’s opposition to NEP 2020, highlighting the party’s past signature campaigns against NEET, which he claimed lacked public participation. Meanwhile, he noted that the BJP’s signature campaign in support of NEP 2020 and the three-language policy received 26 lakh signatures in just 18 days.

Language Policy and Global Comparisons

Drawing comparisons with other nations, Annamalai argued that countries like China, Germany, and Japan have progressed by educating children in their mother tongue. He reiterated that the NEP 2020 promotes regional languages while giving students the freedom to choose their third language.

Annamalai also took a jibe at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, stating that he is under an “illusion” that the DMK will secure over 200 seats in the 2026 Assembly elections. The language debate remains a crucial issue in Tamil Nadu, where Hindi imposition has historically been opposed. However, with the NEP 2020’s language flexibility, BJP aims to counter the DMK’s anti-Hindi stance while promoting regional languages.

