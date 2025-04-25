‘Hindu Genocide’: Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan On Pahalgam Terror Attack

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday expressed deep anguish over the Pahalgam terrorist attack that claimed 26 lives, including those of Telugu-speaking victims Madhusudan and Chandramouli.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday expressed deep anguish over the Pahalgam terrorist attack that claimed 26 lives, including those of Telugu-speaking victims Madhusudan and Chandramouli. Speaking after meeting the bereaved families, an emotional Kalyan described the incident as “ghastly and painful,” adding that it had shaken him personally.

“It was a very difficult moment for me after hearing what these families have gone through,” he said. “I don’t have enough strength to speak. In the name of religion, people are being targeted. This was a clear-cut case of targeted killing.”

Recalling his earlier visits to Kashmir between 1986 and 1989 during Telugu film shoots, Kalyan pointed out the dramatic shift in the region’s atmosphere. “From that time to now, what we are witnessing feels like a revival of the Hindu genocide,” he remarked.

He urged the central leadership to act decisively. “The terrorists and the minds behind this act must be brought to justice. I believe Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and the Indian government will take strong and necessary action,” Kalyan said.

The Deputy CM also called on the nation to stand united against such acts of violence and not let terror threaten the secular and democratic fabric of India.

