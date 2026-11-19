The share of Hindus in India’s population is projected to decline from 79.4 per cent in 2020 to 75.8 per cent by 2070, while the proportion of Muslims is expected to rise from 15.2 per cent to 19.6 per cent, according to projections by the Pew Research Center. The findings, part of the research titled Future of World Religions, suggest that changing fertility patterns will play a significant role in shaping India’s religious demography over the next five decades. However, the projections also indicate that the absolute number of Hindus in the country will continue to grow.

Lower Fertility Rate Among Hindus a Key Factor

According to the study, one of the major factors behind the projected shift is the relatively lower fertility rate among Hindus compared to Muslims in India. Despite the projected decline in their population share, the Hindu population is expected to increase by around 176 million between 2020 and 2070. The research notes that Muslims in India continue to have more children per woman than Hindus. This difference in fertility rates is among the factors contributing to the changing proportions of religious communities. Globally, Muslims also have a higher fertility rate than non-Muslims. During the 2020-2025 period, Muslim women had an estimated average of 3.1 children, compared to 2.0 among non-Muslims. The corresponding fertility rate for Christians stood at 2.5 children per woman.

Hindu Population to Grow Globally

The study projects that the global Hindu population will increase by 199 million between 2020 and 2070, reaching nearly 1.4 billion. However, their share of the world’s population is expected to fall slightly from 15 per cent to 14 per cent, as the overall global population grows at a faster pace. Nepal, India and Bangladesh continue to have relatively higher Hindu fertility rates, estimated at 2.0, 1.9 and 1.9 children per woman, respectively.

India May Overtake China in Other Religious Groups

The projections also point to changes in the distribution of smaller religious communities. China currently has the world’s largest population of followers of other religions, including Confucianism, Daoism and folk traditions. By 2070, however, India is expected to overtake China, with an estimated 31 million followers of other religions, including many Sikhs and Jains. The findings underline how fertility patterns and population growth could reshape the religious composition of India and the wider world over the coming decades.

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