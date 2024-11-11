Hindu Sikh Global Forum Protests Outside Canadian High Commission Over Temple Attacks In Canada

On Sunday, members of the Hindu Sikh Global Forum protested outside the Canadian High Commission in New Delhi against recent violent attacks on a Hindu temple in Canada.

The protest arrived just after the shocking incident at a Hindu temple in Brampton, Canada left the entire community shell-shocked. Delhi Police increased security measures around the Canadian High Commission in Chanakyapuri after the protest. They set up extra barricades and even managed to deploy more police to handle the crowd and secure it.

Despite the heightened security, several protesters managed to climb the barricades and hoisted loud slogans against the Canadian government for not doing enough to prevent violence against religious minorities in their country. A senior policeman said, “We have deployed additional force and barricaded the area following the protest march call to maintain law and order.”

The protest implicated growing concerns regarding religious communities in Canada and the call for more stringent protective measures from the Canadian authorities.

