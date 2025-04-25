Home
Friday, April 25, 2025
Hindu Woman Receives Rape Threats For Speaking Against Pahalgam Terror Attack, Watch

Hindu Woman Receives Rape Threats For Speaking Against Pahalgam Terror Attack, Watch


Priyanka Dutta, a Hindu woman from Ashoknagar Kalyangarh city in West Bengal, has come forward with a harrowing account of how she faced abduction and rape threats after condemning the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

In a video that has circulated on social media, Priyanka emotionally detailed the sequence of events. “I had shared a lot about the Kashmir incident. Some supported me, some abused me, but it was still manageable,” she said. However, matters worsened when, failing to counter her with arguments, some individuals resorted to personal threats. “They entered my DMs and repeatedly gave me rape threats,” she said, breaking down in tears. She described receiving constant threatening calls and messages, with specific threats of abduction.

Priyanka identified one of the accused as Mj Maruf, who allegedly sent her abusive voice notes. Another accused operated under the alias ‘Misti Mayer Dusto Chela’, openly issuing threats and asking for her address while wearing a skull cap in his profile picture.

“Now my acquaintances are being contacted here and there over the phone, and being threatened to delete the video. I am being threatened because I protested.”

 

As Priyanka continued to voice her plight, she revealed that she was pressured to delete her video. She mentioned that a team of 7-8 police officers, including two Officers-in-Charge, arrived at her residence and allegedly coerced her into taking down the clip where she had narrated her ordeal. Despite the video being removed from her profile, it has now been widely shared across social media platforms by concerned citizens.

Priyanka’s case sheds light on the growing pattern of intimidation faced by individuals daring to voice their opinions, particularly on sensitive national issues.

