Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, April 13, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • ‘Hindus Forced To Flee Homes’, BJP Claims After Murshidabad Waqf Violence: 150 Arrested

‘Hindus Forced To Flee Homes’, BJP Claims After Murshidabad Waqf Violence: 150 Arrested

The violence comes at a politically sensitive time for the TMC government, which is preparing for Assembly elections next year.

‘Hindus Forced To Flee Homes’, BJP Claims After Murshidabad Waqf Violence: 150 Arrested

Murshidabad violence


Tensions continue to grip several parts of West Bengal’s Murshidabad district following violent protests against the Waqf Amendment Act. At least three people have been killed and over 150 individuals arrested in connection with the unrest, which erupted earlier this week.

The violence, which began on April 8, saw stone-pelting at police personnel, vandalism, and vehicles set on fire in areas like Suti, Dhulian, Samserganj, and Jangipur. The state police have imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 in affected areas and claimed that the situation is now under control.

The Calcutta High Court, taking serious note of the developments, has directed the deployment of central forces to maintain peace. Describing the situation as “grave and volatile,” the court emphasized that constitutional courts “cannot be mute spectators” when public safety is at risk.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has appealed for calm and urged people not to fall prey to instigation. While distancing her government from the Waqf Amendment Act, she pointed out that the law was introduced by the Centre, not the state. Banerjee clarified that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) does not support the Act.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

BJP’s criticism

However, the Bharatiya Janata Party has alleged that the violence is communal in nature. Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari claimed that over 400 Hindus have been forced to flee their homes, accusing the ruling TMC of minority appeasement and ignoring rising radicalism. “Hindus are being hunted in their own land. This is religious persecution,” he said.

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose also weighed in, expressing deep concern over the situation. He welcomed the High Court’s directive, calling it a timely and necessary intervention.

According to DGP Rajeev Kumar, the protests initially began peacefully but escalated into destruction of public property and then took a communal turn. He affirmed that the police were instructed to act strictly against hooliganism.

The violence comes at a politically sensitive time for the TMC government, which is preparing for Assembly elections next year. The unrest is further complicated by a parallel crisis: over 26,000 teachers have launched protests after the Supreme Court canceled their appointments due to recruitment irregularities.

ALSO READ: Kalyan Rape and Murder Case Accused Vishal Gawli Dies By Suicide In Maharashtra’s Taloja Jail

Filed under

mamata banerjee Murshidabad violence

newsx

Coimbatore Religious Leader John Jebaraj Arrested In Munnar After POCSO Complaint
A widely circulated video

Viral Video: Man Donning A Police Uniform Hurl Abuses At Crowd In Hindi During Seedhe...
Fresh revelations have su

Tahawwur Rana’s Role In 2004 Plot To Assassinate Narendra Modi And The Political Conspiracy Exposed:...
Tensions continue to grip

‘Hindus Forced To Flee Homes’, BJP Claims After Murshidabad Waqf Violence: 150 Arrested
Vishal Gawli, the key acc

Kalyan Rape and Murder Case Accused Vishal Gawli Dies By Suicide In Maharashtra’s Taloja Jail
In a tragic incident in V

Gujarat Couple Dies, 3 Children Hospitalized After Alleged Poisoning In Sabarkantha
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Coimbatore Religious Leader John Jebaraj Arrested In Munnar After POCSO Complaint

Coimbatore Religious Leader John Jebaraj Arrested In Munnar After POCSO Complaint

Viral Video: Man Donning A Police Uniform Hurl Abuses At Crowd In Hindi During Seedhe Maut Concert, Internet Slams Incident

Viral Video: Man Donning A Police Uniform Hurl Abuses At Crowd In Hindi During Seedhe...

Tahawwur Rana’s Role In 2004 Plot To Assassinate Narendra Modi And The Political Conspiracy Exposed: Report

Tahawwur Rana’s Role In 2004 Plot To Assassinate Narendra Modi And The Political Conspiracy Exposed:...

Kalyan Rape and Murder Case Accused Vishal Gawli Dies By Suicide In Maharashtra’s Taloja Jail

Kalyan Rape and Murder Case Accused Vishal Gawli Dies By Suicide In Maharashtra’s Taloja Jail

Gujarat Couple Dies, 3 Children Hospitalized After Alleged Poisoning In Sabarkantha

Gujarat Couple Dies, 3 Children Hospitalized After Alleged Poisoning In Sabarkantha

Entertainment

Viral Video: Man Donning A Police Uniform Hurl Abuses At Crowd In Hindi During Seedhe Maut Concert, Internet Slams Incident

Viral Video: Man Donning A Police Uniform Hurl Abuses At Crowd In Hindi During Seedhe

Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly Hits Rs 100 Crore Worldwide In Less Than 3 Days

Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly Hits Rs 100 Crore Worldwide In Less Than 3 Days

Coachella 2025: How To Stream Green Day’s Explosive Debut Performance? Fans Say Performed Better Than Youngsters

Coachella 2025: How To Stream Green Day’s Explosive Debut Performance? Fans Say Performed Better Than

Watch: Aamir Khan Proudly Walks Hand-In-Hand With New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt As He Introduces Her To Fans In China

Watch: Aamir Khan Proudly Walks Hand-In-Hand With New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt As He Introduces Her

This Astrologer Has Revealed The Real Reason Why Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma Broke-Up After Dating For Two Years

This Astrologer Has Revealed The Real Reason Why Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma Broke-Up After

Lifestyle

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?