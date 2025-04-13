‘Hindus Forced To Flee Homes’, BJP Claims After Murshidabad Waqf Violence: 150 Arrested

The violence comes at a politically sensitive time for the TMC government, which is preparing for Assembly elections next year.

Tensions continue to grip several parts of West Bengal’s Murshidabad district following violent protests against the Waqf Amendment Act. At least three people have been killed and over 150 individuals arrested in connection with the unrest, which erupted earlier this week.

The violence, which began on April 8, saw stone-pelting at police personnel, vandalism, and vehicles set on fire in areas like Suti, Dhulian, Samserganj, and Jangipur. The state police have imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 in affected areas and claimed that the situation is now under control.

The Calcutta High Court, taking serious note of the developments, has directed the deployment of central forces to maintain peace. Describing the situation as “grave and volatile,” the court emphasized that constitutional courts “cannot be mute spectators” when public safety is at risk.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has appealed for calm and urged people not to fall prey to instigation. While distancing her government from the Waqf Amendment Act, she pointed out that the law was introduced by the Centre, not the state. Banerjee clarified that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) does not support the Act.

সবার কাছে আবেদন সব ধর্মের সকল মানুষের কাছে আমার একান্ত আবেদন, আপনারা দয়া করে শান্ত থাকুন, সংযত থাকুন। ধর্মের নামে কোনো অ-ধার্মিক আচরণ করবেন না। প্রত্যেক মানুষের প্রাণই মূল্যবান, রাজনীতির স্বার্থে দাঙ্গা লাগাবেন না। দাঙ্গা যারা করছেন তারা সমাজের ক্ষতি করছেন। মনে রাখবেন, যে… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 12, 2025

BJP’s criticism

However, the Bharatiya Janata Party has alleged that the violence is communal in nature. Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari claimed that over 400 Hindus have been forced to flee their homes, accusing the ruling TMC of minority appeasement and ignoring rising radicalism. “Hindus are being hunted in their own land. This is religious persecution,” he said.

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose also weighed in, expressing deep concern over the situation. He welcomed the High Court’s directive, calling it a timely and necessary intervention.

According to DGP Rajeev Kumar, the protests initially began peacefully but escalated into destruction of public property and then took a communal turn. He affirmed that the police were instructed to act strictly against hooliganism.

The violence comes at a politically sensitive time for the TMC government, which is preparing for Assembly elections next year. The unrest is further complicated by a parallel crisis: over 26,000 teachers have launched protests after the Supreme Court canceled their appointments due to recruitment irregularities.

