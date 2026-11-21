The Karnataka High Court has refused to quash criminal proceedings against former BJP MP Pratap Simha over a controversial speech in which he questioned stone-pelting during Hindu religious processions and said Hindus, who make up 80 per cent of India’s population, could also take to throwing stones. The Court said the allegations of provoking riots and deliberately hurting religious sentiments required investigation, even though no violence had actually followed the speech.

However, Justice Anant Ramanath Hegde, in an order dated October 8, quashed the proceedings against three organisers of the event, observing that there was no material to suggest they had instigated Simha to make the alleged remarks.

Karnataka High Court examines Pratap Simha’s controversial speech

The speech was delivered on September 21, 2024, during a public programme in Shahapur, Yadgir district, on the day of Ganesh idol immersion. Simha attended the event as the chief guest, while the organisers had obtained the necessary permission to hold it.

According to the speech reproduced in the complaint, Simha questioned why stones were being thrown at Hindu religious processions. He challenged those responsible to show instances of Hindus pelting stones during Eid Milad processions and asked what would happen if the 80 per cent Hindu population also picked up stones.

Referring to India’s achievements in developing nuclear weapons, he questioned whether Hindus would be incapable of making petrol bombs. He also urged Hindus to put aside caste differences and unite, warning that they could face dangers similar to those faced by Hindus in Bangladesh if they remained divided.

Karnataka High Court keeps investigation under BNS provisions

Following a complaint filed on September 23, 2024, Shahapur police registered an FIR against Simha and the event organisers under Sections 192 and 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). These provisions deal with giving provocation with the intention of causing riots and deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings.

Simha and the other accused approached the Karnataka High Court seeking to quash the FIR. They argued that the speech did not attract the alleged offences and claimed that police had failed to follow the procedure prescribed under Section 173(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

The State opposed their plea, arguing that Simha’s remarks were intended to disturb communal peace and outrage the religious feelings of a particular community.

Karnataka High Court says intention behind speech needs investigation

The Court said Simha’s intention could not be decided without an investigation.

“From the contents of the complaint and from the contents of the speech more particularly, the Court is of the view that the matter requires investigation as against petitioner No.1. Whether the petitioner No.1 had intention to cause rioting has to be considered at the time of investigation,” it observed.

The Karnataka High Court also noted that no rioting had taken place after the speech. Therefore, the first part of Section 192 was not attracted. However, it clarified that the second part of the provision could apply even if no riot actually occurred.

“Whether the petitioner had a malicious intention to cause such riot requires investigation and based on the investigation the appropriate report has to be filed,” the Court said.

Karnataka High Court allows proceedings under Section 299 to continue

The Court further held that the complaint disclosed the basic ingredients of an offence under Section 299 of the BNS, making an investigation against Simha necessary.

While the proceedings against the three event organisers were quashed due to the absence of material showing their involvement in provoking the speech, the criminal proceedings against Simha will continue at the investigation stage.

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