‘Hindus Should Unite Against Pakistan’, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma On Pahalgam Terror Attack

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has strongly denounced the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, describing it as both “tragic” and “reprehensible.”

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has strongly denounced the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, describing it as both “tragic” and “reprehensible.”

He expressed confidence in India’s leadership, asserting that the nation will respond firmly under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guidance.

“The incident that happened yesterday in Pahalgam is very condemnable, sad. I am confident that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country will respond to this incident. Together, we will hold Pakistan accountable, and Pakistan will get the appropriate punishment for this incident,” he said.

Calls for Hindu Solidarity and Vigilance

Sarma also drew attention to what he described as the targeted nature of the attack, claiming that victims were singled out for being Hindu.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

He stressed the importance of maintaining vigilance against Pakistani elements operating within India’s borders and advocated for greater unity among Hindus.

“At the same time, we should also keep an eye on the Pakistani people present inside the country. Yesterday, when the incident happened, the terrorists asked if they were Hindus. That’s all they asked. They did not ask anyone if they belonged to the ST, SC, OBC, or general caste category… Hindus have to remain united and respond to Pakistan.”

Referencing a controversial remark by Pakistan’s army chief, Sarma suggested the statement should serve as a wake-up call.

“Pakistan’s army chief has said that we have no relation with Hindus, Hindus are our enemies, but we do not use such words, but the language he has used, we should listen to it and we should also learn a lesson from it,” he added.

Security Response and High-Level Meetings

The Pahalgam attack marks one of the deadliest incidents in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

Although the exact number of casualties has not yet been confirmed by the government, security forces have stepped up operations in the region. Army personnel have been deployed to the meadows of Pahalgam as part of an intensified security presence.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited victims receiving treatment at a government hospital in Anantnag and later assessed the situation in Baisaran meadow, where the attack occurred.

Shah conducted an aerial survey before arriving at the site by helicopter. He was briefed by top security officials about the ongoing counterterror operations.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh convened a high-level security review meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh, and senior defence personnel to evaluate the evolving situation.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Pahalgam Terror Attack Caught On Camera: Video Shows Horror And Mayhem