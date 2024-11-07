“His Absence Is Felt Every Moment,” Zeeshan Siddique Opens Up On Father’s Murder | NewsX Exclusive

In an exclusive interview with NewsX, Zeeshan Siddique, the MLA of Bandra East, opens up about the profound impact of his father’s murder on his personal and political life. Despite the immense grief, he is determined to carry forward his father’s legacy and continue the fight for justice and accountability.

In a special conversation with NewsX, Zeeshan Siddique, the current MLA of Bandra East and son of the late Baba Siddique, opens up about his father’s tragic death and how it has affected his life and political journey. Reflecting on the recent loss, Zeeshan shares, “His absence is felt every moment, every minute, and I feel like that void can never be filled.”

He further adds that the grief is immense and irreplaceable. However, his resolve to continue the political fight that his father championed remains unwavering. “My father would always want me to fight this election and continue the fight he was engaged in. His blood runs in my veins,” Zeeshan asserts.

Zeeshan’s emotions were raw when recalling the moment he filed his nomination papers for the election, with the absence of his father looming large. Baba Siddique, a prominent Congress leader, had served in various influential positions, including as the chairman of MHADA and a state minister, before his tragic death. Zeeshan reflects on his father’s role, stating that his father’s absence in that critical moment felt surreal, leaving him with a deep sense of loneliness. Yet, he remains determined to carry on his father’s legacy.

A Call for Justice and Accountability

The killing of Baba Siddique in broad daylight shocked Mumbai, and the incident has raised serious questions about the failure of Mumbai police. Zeeshan, as both a son and a public figure, spoke about the police’s intelligence failure and the urgent need for justice. “Mumbai police has a global reputation, and they need to prove that,” he states. He emphasized the gap in the investigation, with significant unanswered questions. It has been over 20 days since the murder, yet concrete progress has been slow.

The Mumbai police have arrested one accused but still have not apprehended the main culprits. Zeeshan spoke about his dissatisfaction with the police response and calls for a deeper investigation. “Until the real criminals, the ones behind this, are caught and given strict punishment, what kind of justice is this?” he asks. His resolve is firm: “I’ve told the police to cover all angles,” as he believes that a pre-conceived narrative is already being pushed.

The Pursuit of Truth and the Struggle for Zeeshan Siddique

Zeeshan also highlighted that his father’s death wasn’t just a personal loss but a blow to the larger community that had trusted and supported Baba Siddique for years. “My family and I need justice, and I believe that justice is crucial not only for us but for the entire assembly, Mumbai, the state, and even beyond,” he states. He pointed out the grave implications of such an act happening in a place like Bandra, Mumbai, and how it undermines people’s sense of security.

Zeeshan expresses frustration with the lack of closure. The truth, according to him, needs to come to light, as the ongoing investigation has not answered key questions. He feels the absence of his father every day, but more so when considering the justice that remains elusive.

Threats and Conspiracy: A Dangerous Game for Zeeshan Siddique

When asked about possible threats to his life, Zeeshan revealed that while neither he nor his father received direct threats, they did request additional security. Unfortunately, the Mumbai police did not act on these requests. “If our security had been increased, Mumbai police needs to answer why it wasn’t,” Zeeshan says. The timing of the attack, coupled with the apparent negligence of the security forces, leads him to suspect a larger conspiracy.

Zeeshan also shared a chilling detail from the police investigation, revealing that photos of both him and his father were found on the assailants’ phones, suggesting that their lives were both in danger. “I feel that, even at the last moment, my father saved me,” he recalls, explaining that he was only a few minutes away from his father when the attack occurred.

Zeeshan Siddique Political Journey: From Congress to NCP

Moving on to his political journey, Zeeshan opens up about his shift from Congress to Ajit Pawar’s NCP. He recalls his struggles within the Congress party, particularly with the leadership, which he felt had failed to support him adequately. “No one supported me, and during Congress meetings, many MLAs said that the government only had 12 ministers and that the rest of the MLAs had no role,” he states. Zeeshan felt that the party had been consumed by power struggles rather than focusing on the needs of its members.

Zeeshan had often sought help from Ajit Pawar during his time in the Congress, and he speaks highly of the NCP leader, emphasizing that Ajit Pawar had always supported him in times of need. Despite the NCP’s alliance with the BJP, Zeeshan feels that the party’s secular ideology resonates more with his own. He asserts that his decision to join the NCP was based on his belief in the party’s ideology rather than any political offers.

Congress’ Internal Struggles: A Broken Alliance

Reflecting on his time in Congress, Zeeshan is candid about the internal fractures within the party. He highlights the infighting, particularly regarding seat allocation, which led to Congress’ poor performance in the previous election. “In the previous election, Congress came in fourth place. I fought the election and won by 5,000 votes,” Zeeshan explains. He contrasts his success in the 2019 elections with Congress’ failures in the earlier years, such as in 2009, 2014, and 2015.

Zeeshan claims that the party’s leadership in Maharashtra was ineffective, with many Congress leaders unwilling to act for the benefit of their MLAs. His frustrations with the party’s leadership were also visible during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, where he felt ignored by Rahul Gandhi’s team. “I just wanted to meet people… but I was told to lose 10 kilos first,” he shares, a statement that reflects the frustrations of a young MLA trying to make a mark within the party.

The Shift to NCP: A Strategic Move

Zeeshan’s decision to join the NCP was not without its own set of challenges. He made it clear that he chose the NCP based on shared values, particularly the party’s commitment to secularism and unity. However, he also pointed out the internal contradictions within the alliance, particularly with the BJP, which he had previously opposed during his time in Congress. “The common minimum program was made but not followed,” he said, citing the alliance’s lack of coherence.

Despite these political complexities, Zeeshan has remained focused on his constituency, investing heavily in development projects. “I’ve already invested 70-80 crore rupees in development,” he proudly declares. His dedication to his work has been evident in his efforts on the ground, which he believes have had a significant impact on his constituency.

Read More: Jet Airways Faces Liquidation As Supreme Court Invokes Article 142: What It Means For Creditors