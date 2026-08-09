“His Remarks Defy The Law”: NALSAR Students Oppose CJI Surya Kant As Convocation Chief Guest

A significant controversy has erupted at the National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR) University of Law in Hyderabad, where over 450 students have formally opposed the university’s decision to invite Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant as the chief guest for their upcoming 2026 convocation. In a formal letter addressed to the Vice-Chancellor, Registrar, and faculty members, the graduating batch urged the administration to reconsider the invitation, arguing that hosting a dignitary perceived as dismissive of student grievances and constitutional concerns would undermine the values of the institution. While NALSAR has traditionally invited the sitting CJI to address its convocations, the university has yet to officially confirm the date for this year’s event or provide a formal response to the growing student dissent.

Why NALSAR Students Oppose CJI Surya Kant As Chief Guest Invite

The students’ objections are rooted in deep dissatisfaction regarding CJI Surya Kant’s recent judicial conduct and public remarks concerning Indian youth. The primary grievance stems from his handling of the July 20, “Chalo Sansad” march in Delhi, where protesters sought Supreme Court intervention against alleged police brutality. During these proceedings, the CJI-led bench declined to initiate suo motu action, with the Chief Justice reportedly stating, “We are not interested in videos. We don’t have time to watch them” and “Don’t waste our time, and don’t waste your time.” Beyond this procedural dismissal, students expressed profound disapproval over widely circulated reports alleging that the CJI compared Indian youth and activists to “cockroaches” and “parasites” while discussing merit-based professional entry. These comments triggered a massive backlash on social media, culminating in the viral, satirical “Cockroach Janata Party” online campaign.

Widespread Support and Academic Context

The representation, initially spearheaded by the graduating Batch of 2026, has gained significant momentum across the campus, with more than 450 students from various academic years endorsing the call for a new chief guest. The petition emphasizes that such judicial developments are fundamentally inconsistent with the principles of constitutional accountability and academic freedom that a premier law university is expected to uphold. This incident mirrors a broader trend of student-led academic resistance across India; notably, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) in Mumbai recently took the step of postponing its own convocation ceremony due to similar concerns regarding potential unrest and protests linked to these ongoing national issues.

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