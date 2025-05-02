Home
Saturday, May 3, 2025
Historic Haj Initiative: 51 Women from Delhi Embark Without Mehram For Haj 2025

Chairperson Kausar Jahan, along with Executive Officer Ashfaq Ahmed Arfi and Deputy Executive Officer Mohsin Ali, greeted the pilgrims with flowers and heartfelt wishes.

In a powerful stride towards inclusivity, 51 women pilgrims boarded a Saudi Airlines flight (SV-3085) from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport to Madinah, embarking on the sacred Haj journey without a male guardian (mehram).

This significant move is a result of recent policy changes that allow women to undertake Haj independently, reflecting a shift towards gender empowerment in religious travel.

Leaders and Officials Extend Support at Departure

At Terminal 3, officials from the Delhi State Haj Committee gathered to bid farewell to the women.

Chairperson Kausar Jahan, along with Executive Officer Ashfaq Ahmed Arfi and Deputy Executive Officer Mohsin Ali, greeted the pilgrims with flowers and heartfelt wishes.

Kausar Jahan praised the central government’s initiative and highlighted the progress being made under the current leadership.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this progressive move by the central government has created more opportunities and ease for people from all walks of life,” she said.

Diverse Participation Highlights National Unity

The group represents a wide geographic spectrum, with 20 women from Delhi, 22 from Uttar Pradesh, two from Bihar, four from Jammu and Kashmir, one from Punjab, and two from Uttarakhand.

This broad participation underscores the reach of the initiative and the growing enthusiasm among women to undertake the pilgrimage independently.

Mass Departures Continue from Delhi

The flight carrying the 51 women is part of the fourth Haj departure from Delhi this season, which began on April 30.

So far, 1,646 pilgrims have travelled to Madinah — 839 men and 807 women.

A total of 38 flights are scheduled to depart from Delhi between April 30 and May 30.

The first 16 flights, up to May 15, will head to Madinah, while the remaining 22 flights from May 16 onward will land in Jeddah for pilgrims bound for Makkah.

This year’s Haj not only marks a spiritual milestone but also celebrates a new chapter of empowerment and opportunity for women pilgrims under evolving policies.

(With Inputs From ANI)

