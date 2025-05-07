History Bears Witness: Congress Backs Armed Forces, Lauds Operation Sindoor

In a rare moment of political unanimity, the Indian National Congress extended unequivocal support to the Indian Armed Forces following the successful execution of Operation Sindoor.

In a rare moment of political unanimity, the Indian National Congress extended unequivocal support to the Indian Armed Forces following the successful execution of Operation Sindoor. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge issued a formal statement on Wednesday, praising the courage and determination of the military in targeting terrorist infrastructure across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Kharge stated that the Congress Party “takes pride in the Indian Armed Forces,” acknowledging the precision and bravery with which they carried out strikes on enemy hideouts. “We salute the bravery, steadfast determination, and patriotism of our valiant soldiers,” he said.

1. भारतीय सशस्त्र बलों पर हम गर्व करते हैं, जिन्होंने ‘Operation Sindoor’ के तहत पाकिस्तान और PoK के आतंकी ठिकानों पर साहसिक और निर्णायक कार्रवाई करते हुए मुहंतोड़ जवाब दिया है। हम अपने जाँबाज़ सैनिकों के साहस, दृढ़ संकल्प और राष्ट्रभक्ति को सलाम करते हैं। 2. पहलगाम में हुए… pic.twitter.com/vOK8y3zrou Advertisement · Scroll to continue — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) May 7, 2025

Clear Stand Against Cross-Border Terrorism

The Congress chief emphasized that ever since the terror attack in Pahalgam, the party has firmly stood in support of the armed forces and the government’s decisions to confront cross-border terrorism. “From the outset, we have been clear in our solidarity with every decisive action taken in the national interest,” Kharge noted.

He reiterated that India’s stance against terrorism originating from Pakistani soil and PoK has always been consistent and uncompromising. “Our national policy on terrorism is clear and unwavering,” he affirmed.

Kharge further called for unity in the face of external threats, stating that safeguarding the integrity of the nation demands collective will. “To protect India’s unity and integrity, there is an utmost need for solidarity at all levels,” he said, reaffirming Congress’s commitment to stand “shoulder to shoulder with the brave soldiers of the country.”

He concluded by invoking the sacrifices of Indian soldiers throughout history, stating that they have always put the nation above self. “History bears witness—our heroes have never hesitated to lay down their lives for the country’s unity and sovereignty,” he said.

Jai Hind.

Must Read: From 1971 To Operation Sindoor: India’s Legacy of Aerial Precision