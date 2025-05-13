History Of India – Pakistan War: How Past Wars With Pakistan Ended?

Each of these wars ended under different circumstances—some through direct military action, others via international mediation. But none have led to lasting peace. Below is a look at how each of these conflicts concluded.

The long and hostile relationship between India and Pakistan has led to multiple wars since their partition in 1947. Each of these wars ended under different circumstances—some through direct military action, others via international mediation. But none have led to lasting peace. Below is a look at how each of these conflicts concluded.

The First Kashmir War (1947–48)

Soon after independence, Pakistan-backed tribal militias invaded Jammu and Kashmir. The Maharaja of Kashmir acceded to India, prompting the Indian Army to intervene. As the conflict escalated, the United Nations stepped in. A ceasefire was declared in January 1949, resulting in the division of Kashmir along the Line of Control. However, the UN’s proposed plebiscite never took place due to unresolved conditions. The war ended, but Kashmir remained a disputed region.

The 1965 War: Operation Gibraltar

In 1965, Pakistan launched Operation Gibraltar, infiltrating armed men into Kashmir to stir rebellion. India retaliated, leading to a full-fledged war across the western front. After heavy casualties on both sides, the Soviet Union brokered peace. The war ended with the Tashkent Agreement in January 1966. Both countries agreed to withdraw to pre-war positions. Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, who signed the pact, died hours later in Tashkent. Although hostilities ended, nothing changed on the ground.

The 1971 War and the Creation of Bangladesh

India entered the war in December 1971 after Pakistani forces unleashed atrocities in East Pakistan and a massive refugee crisis spilled into India. In a swift 13-day campaign, Indian forces captured over 90,000 Pakistani troops. On December 16, 1971, Pakistan signed the Instrument of Surrender in Dhaka. East Pakistan became the independent nation of Bangladesh. The Simla Agreement followed in 1972, focusing on peaceful bilateral dispute resolution and formalising the Line of Control.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Kargil Conflict (1999)

In 1999, Pakistani troops and militants occupied Indian military posts in Kargil. India launched Operation Vijay to evict the intruders. Facing fierce resistance and international condemnation—especially from the United States—Pakistan withdrew. Indian troops regained all lost ground by July 26, now marked as Kargil Vijay Diwas. The war exposed Pakistan’s military misadventure and strengthened India’s international standing. There was no peace accord, only an uneasy status quo.

The 2025 War: Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor marked a defining moment in India’s counter-terror doctrine, launched in direct response to the brutal April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. Carried out with precision by India’s armed forces, the operation targeted multiple terror launchpads and safe houses across the Line of Control and beyond, including strategic command centres deep within Pakistani-held territory. It wasn’t just a military retaliation—it was a clear message that India would no longer tolerate proxy warfare or nuclear blackmail. Operation Sindoor dismantled critical terror infrastructure, exposed Pakistan’s state-sponsored involvement, and redefined India’s approach with a decisive blend of restraint and force. The mission not only showcased India’s superior tactical capability but also its political will to strike at the roots of terrorism, marking the beginning of a new strategic era.

Must Read: How Dangerous Are Pakistan’s Nuclear Weapon? Explained