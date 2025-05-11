The situation heated up after Pakistani forces allegedly violated the ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB), prompting a sharp response from India.

Just a day after Pakistan approached India for peace talks following attacks on its own military bases, tensions have once again spiked at the border. The situation heated up after Pakistani forces allegedly violated the ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB), prompting a sharp response from India.

PM Modi’s Clear Message: No Tolerance for Aggression

According to a report, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has issued a direct and stern order to the Indian Armed Forces: “Bomb them if they fire bullets.” This comes as a warning to Pakistan that any act of aggression will be met with immediate and powerful retaliation.

Modi’s message to the military is clear—India will not sit back if provoked. The directive reportedly encourages troops to hit back without waiting for further clearance if fired upon by Pakistani forces.

Drone Threat Hours After Peace Talks

The border tensions worsened on Saturday when Pakistan allegedly attempted drone attacks on Indian cities—just hours after both sides had spoken about maintaining a ceasefire. This move has raised serious concerns in New Delhi, as it directly contradicted the spirit of the outreach from Islamabad.

The drone activities are being seen as a betrayal of trust, especially since they followed Pakistan’s own call for peace after suffering attacks on its military installations earlier this week.

India on High Alert, Troops Ordered to Respond Boldly

Following these developments, Indian security forces have been placed on high alert across sensitive regions. Sources say the Indian Army and Border Security Force have been told to act swiftly and decisively if any further ceasefire violations occur.

The government’s position is now one of zero tolerance. Modi’s instruction signals a major shift—moving from strategic restraint to a more aggressive, no-nonsense posture.

While there hasn’t been an official statement from the Prime Minister’s Office yet, the reported instructions have already sent a strong message to both the armed forces and Pakistan: India will respond, and it will respond hard.