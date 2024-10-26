HM Shah To Inaugurate New Terminal At Indo-Bangla Border Crossing

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to inaugurate a newly constructed passenger terminal and a cargo gate called ‘Maitri Dwar’ at the India-Bangladesh land border crossing in West Bengal on Sunday.

Located at Petrapole, this crossing is the largest land port in South Asia and serves as a crucial gateway for trade and commerce between India and Bangladesh. Shah’s inauguration will include both the passenger terminal and ‘Maitri Dwar’ at the Petrapole land port, as confirmed by an official statement.

The Petrapole-Benapole crossing is one of the most significant land border points for both trade and passenger movement between the two countries. Approximately 70% of land-based trade by value between India and Bangladesh occurs at this port, which operates under the Land Ports Authority of India, part of the Ministry of Home Affairs. Additionally, it ranks as the eighth largest international immigration port in India, facilitating the movement of over 2.35 million passengers annually.

The new passenger terminal is expected to significantly improve infrastructure in the region and enhance the travel experience between India and Bangladesh. Featuring robust construction and advanced technology, the terminal aims to provide safety, efficiency, and comfort for its users.

Designed to echo the grandeur of international transport hubs, the terminal includes modern amenities such as VIP lounges, duty-free shops, basic medical facilities, infant feeding rooms, and food and beverage outlets. With a capacity to handle 20,000 passengers per day, the terminal consolidates immigration, customs, and security services under one roof, spanning a built-up area of 59,800 square meters.

The government has also implemented automated entry and exit systems using flap barriers. According to the statement, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has infused new momentum and direction into the Land Ports Authority of India to enhance our cultural and trade relations with all South Asian countries.”

This ambitious project is poised to elevate infrastructure and service standards, improving travel between India and Bangladesh and establishing itself as a key hub in Asia.

‘Maitri Dwar’ serves as a joint cargo gate at the zero line, agreed upon by both nations. Shah had previously laid its foundation stone on May 9, 2023. In response to the high volume of cross-border traffic, which sees around 600-700 trucks daily, the Land Ports Authority of India has established this second common cargo gate.

The new dedicated cargo gate is designed to streamline the flow of goods between the two countries. The introduction of ‘Maitri Dwar’ is expected to significantly speed up the release and clearance of goods at the border, enhancing trade efficiency. The gate is equipped with modern features like automatic number plate recognition, boom barriers, facial recognition cameras, and controlled access points for trucks from both India and Bangladesh.