Hoax Bomb Threat At Jammu Railway Station Sparks Police Search, Area Declared Safe

A bomb threat call triggered panic at Jammu Railway Station on Sunday evening, prompting a swift response from Jammu Police and Railway Police. However, after a thorough search operation, the threat was confirmed to be a hoax.

According to officials, the Jammu Police received a call from an unknown number claiming the presence of a bomb or explosive inside the station premises. Reacting quickly to the seriousness of the alert, both the city and railway authorities launched an extensive search and checking operation across the entire railway station area.

In an official post on social media platform X, the Jammu Police shared an update: “Realising the sensitivity of this information, Jammu Police, along with Railway Police, acted swiftly and the whole area of the Railway Station was thoroughly searched, checked and cleared, but nothing suspicious was found.”

The alert prompted security teams to comb through platforms, waiting areas, and other key locations at the station. After ensuring all zones were safe, the premises were reopened to the public.

Meanwhile, authorities have initiated efforts to identify and trace the caller who made the false bomb threat. Police officials confirmed that an investigation is underway and appropriate legal action will be taken against the perpetrator once located.

