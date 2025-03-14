Holi 2025: PM Modi’s Heartfelt Greetings Emphasize Unity And Joy

As the nation embraces the festival of colors with joy and harmony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his heartfelt greetings, wishing happiness and unity for all.

“I wish you all a very Happy Holi. This festival filled with joy and happiness will infuse new enthusiasm and energy in everyone’s life and will also deepen the colours of unity among the countrymen,” posted PM Modi on X.

आप सभी को होली की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। हर्ष और उल्लास से भरा यह पावन-पर्व हर किसी के जीवन में नई उमंग और ऊर्जा का संचार करने के साथ ही देशवासियों की एकता के रंग को और प्रगाढ़ करे, यही कामना है। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2025

President Droupadi Murmu also conveyed her greetings on Friday, emphasizing the festival’s significance in promoting unity and cultural heritage.

“Heartiest greetings to all countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Holi, the festival of colours. This festival of joy gives the message of unity, love and harmony. This festival is also a symbol of India’s precious cultural heritage. On this auspicious occasion, let us all together pledge to fill the lives of all the children of Mother India with the colours of continuous progress, prosperity and happiness,” she wrote on X.

रंगों के त्योहार होली के पावन अवसर पर सभी देशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। हर्षोल्लास का यह पर्व एकता, प्रेम और सद्भाव का संदेश देता है। यह त्योहार भारत की अनमोल सांस्कृतिक विरासत का भी प्रतीक है। आइए, इस शुभ अवसर पर हम सब मिलकर भारत माता की सभी संतानों के जीवन में निरंतर… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 14, 2025

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh joined in extending warm wishes, praying for happiness and well-being for everyone.

“Heartiest greetings to all of you on the auspicious festival of Holi. This festival, a symbol of joy, happiness and new energy, may fill your life with the colours of happiness and good health, this is my wish. May your Holi be joyful and safe! Best wishes to you on the vibrant festival of Holi! May the colors of joy, enthusiasm and new energy fill your life with happiness and health. Have a wonderful and safe Holi!” posted Rajnath Singh on X.

होली के पावन पर्व पर आप सभी को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। हर्ष, उल्लास और नवीन ऊर्जा का प्रतीक यह त्योहार आपके जीवन में प्रसन्नता और उत्तम स्वास्थ्य के रंग भरे, यही मंगलकामना है। आपकी होली आनंदमय और सुरक्षित हो! Best wishes to you on the vibrant festival of Holi! May the colors of… — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) March 14, 2025

Nationwide Celebrations Mark the Festive Spirit

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath celebrated Holi by applying gulal to calves and cows at the Gorakhnath temple on Friday. Across the country, people embraced the festival with enthusiasm, throwing gulaal at each other and dancing to traditional music.

In Sambhal, like in many parts of India, the streets came alive with music, laughter, and dance. People joyfully smeared colors on friends, family, and even strangers, fostering a spirit of togetherness. Paramilitary forces conducted a flag march in Sambhal as Holi celebrations coincided with Jumma Namaz.

Superintendent of Police (SP) KK Bishnoi spoke to ANI about Holi preparations in Sambhal, stating, “Processions for the Holi will be taken out; Holi will be celebrated in all parts of the city before, and people will play it before 2:30 PM. Proper police deployment is in place. I hope this Holi will bring happiness to all. After 2:30 PM, Friday prayers (Jumme ki Namaz) will be offered.”

In Aligarh, people embraced one another and applied colors, immersing themselves in the festive atmosphere. Traditional folk songs and energetic dancing created a lively celebration, symbolizing unity and joy.

The festival, which began on Thursday with Choti Holi, saw vibrant hues and joyous gatherings across the country. From temples to streets, the triumph of good over evil was celebrated through colors, music, and traditional festivities, reinforcing the deep cultural significance of Holi.

(With Inputs From ANI)

