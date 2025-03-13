Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, March 13, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Holi 2025: Stock Market, Banks- What’s Closed This Holi?

Holi 2025: Stock Market, Banks- What’s Closed This Holi?

As India gears up to celebrate Holi, the festival of colours, many people are looking forward to an extended weekend filled with festivities. However, the celebrations also bring changes to various sectors, including stock markets, banks, and public transport services.

Holi 2025: Stock Market, Banks- What’s Closed This Holi?

As India gears up to celebrate Holi, the festival of colours, many people are looking forward to an extended weekend filled with festivities


As India gears up to celebrate Holi, the festival of colours, many people are looking forward to an extended weekend filled with festivities. However, the celebrations also bring changes to various sectors, including stock markets, banks, and public transport services. If you are planning financial transactions, stock market trading, or travel on Holi, here’s a detailed guide on the key schedule changes you need to be aware of.

Stock Market Holiday: Trading to Remain Closed on March 14

For investors and traders, it is important to note that both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed on Friday, March 14, 2025, due to Holi.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

What Will Be Affected?

  • Trading in equity, equity derivatives, and securities lending & borrowing (SLB) segments will be completely halted.
  • The currency, commodity, and derivatives markets will also remain shut.
  • Investors will need to plan accordingly as there will be no stock market activity for the day.

This holiday is part of the official holiday calendar released by BSE (bseindia.com) and NSE (nseindia.com). Trading activities will resume as usual on the next working day.

Bank Holiday: Three-Day Closure in Multiple States

Banking services will also be impacted in several regions where Holi is a significant public holiday. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday schedule for 2025, banks in some states will remain closed for three consecutive days.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Bank Closure Dates

  • Thursday, March 13: Some states will observe a holiday for Holika Dahan.
  • Friday, March 14: Holi celebrations will lead to a closure in multiple regions.
  • Saturday, March 15 & Sunday, March 16: The regular weekend closure will follow.

How Will It Affect Customers?

  • Banking transactions, including in-person services like cheque clearances and branch visits, will be unavailable.
  • ATMs, digital banking, and online payment systems will continue to operate as usual.

People who need to complete urgent banking tasks should plan their visits accordingly to avoid inconvenience.

Holika Dahan 2025: Date and Auspicious Time for Rituals

Holika Dahan, also known as Chhoti Holi, is a sacred ritual observed on the eve of Holi. It symbolizes the victory of good over evil, where devotees light a bonfire to commemorate the legend of Prahlad and Holika.

Key Timings for Holika Dahan 2025

  • Date: Thursday, March 13, 2025
  • Auspicious Muhurat: 11:26 pm to 12:31 am (March 14)

Important Traditions to Follow

  • The bonfire is ideally lit during Pradosh Kaal (evening after sunset).
  • Devotees must ensure that the ritual is not performed during the inauspicious Bhadra period, which occurs in the early part of Purnima (full moon night).

Celebrants are advised to follow the proper timing to ensure a spiritually fulfilling Holika Dahan.

Holi 2025: Changes in Delhi Metro Services

Commuters using the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) services on Holi should note significant changes in train schedules.

Revised Metro Schedule for March 14

  • Metro services will start late on Holi day.
  • No trains will operate until 2:30 pm on all metro lines, including the Airport Express Line.
  • After 2:30 pm, metro trains will resume operations from terminal stations and continue with their regular schedule.

Passengers who need to travel earlier in the day are advised to make alternate transport arrangements.

Filed under

Bank Holiday Holi 2025 Stock Market

Lithuanian citizen

Kerala Police Arrests Man Wanted By US For Crypto Fraud Of Rs 83,00,00,00,00,000
newsx

Who Is Roshni Nadar Malhotra? 3rd Richest Woman In India
newsx

Google And Apple Accused Of Blocking Competition In Mobile Browser Market: UK Regulator
Chinese scientists have d

China Develops Most Powerful Spy Camera Capable of Facial Recognition from Space Raising Privacy Concerns
newsx

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu Drops Rupee Symbol from Budget Logo Amid Language Row, BJP Calls Move ‘Ridiculous’
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Kerala Police Arrests Man Wanted By US For Crypto Fraud Of Rs 83,00,00,00,00,000

Kerala Police Arrests Man Wanted By US For Crypto Fraud Of Rs 83,00,00,00,00,000

Who Is Roshni Nadar Malhotra? 3rd Richest Woman In India

Who Is Roshni Nadar Malhotra? 3rd Richest Woman In India

Google And Apple Accused Of Blocking Competition In Mobile Browser Market: UK Regulator

Google And Apple Accused Of Blocking Competition In Mobile Browser Market: UK Regulator

China Develops Most Powerful Spy Camera Capable of Facial Recognition from Space Raising Privacy Concerns

China Develops Most Powerful Spy Camera Capable of Facial Recognition from Space Raising Privacy Concerns

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Entertainment

Alia Bhatt Flaunts Simple 22K Chanderi Suit At Her Pre-Birthday Celebration; Cuts Cake With Husband Ranbir Kapoor | Watch

Alia Bhatt Flaunts Simple 22K Chanderi Suit At Her Pre-Birthday Celebration; Cuts Cake With Husband

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan Visit Aamir Khan Ahead of His 60th Birthday: Here’s What They Discussed

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan Visit Aamir Khan Ahead of His 60th Birthday: Here’s

Watch: Sai Pallavi’s New Video Of Adorably Dancing In A Traditional Attire Goes Viral

Watch: Sai Pallavi’s New Video Of Adorably Dancing In A Traditional Attire Goes Viral

Mufasa OTT Release Date: Here’s Where You Can Watch The Lion King’s Sequel In Shah Rukh Khan’s Voice

Mufasa OTT Release Date: Here’s Where You Can Watch The Lion King’s Sequel In Shah

Kate Hudson Suffers A Wardrobe Malfunction In A Daring Black Plunging Gown, This Is How Her Co-Stars Reacted

Kate Hudson Suffers A Wardrobe Malfunction In A Daring Black Plunging Gown, This Is How

Lifestyle

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To