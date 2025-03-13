Holi 2025: Stock Market, Banks- What’s Closed This Holi?

As India gears up to celebrate Holi, the festival of colours, many people are looking forward to an extended weekend filled with festivities. However, the celebrations also bring changes to various sectors, including stock markets, banks, and public transport services.

If you are planning financial transactions, stock market trading, or travel on Holi, here's a detailed guide on the key schedule changes you need to be aware of.

Stock Market Holiday: Trading to Remain Closed on March 14

For investors and traders, it is important to note that both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed on Friday, March 14, 2025, due to Holi.

What Will Be Affected?

Trading in equity, equity derivatives, and securities lending & borrowing (SLB) segments will be completely halted.

will be completely halted. The currency, commodity, and derivatives markets will also remain shut.

will also remain shut. Investors will need to plan accordingly as there will be no stock market activity for the day.

This holiday is part of the official holiday calendar released by BSE (bseindia.com) and NSE (nseindia.com). Trading activities will resume as usual on the next working day.

Bank Holiday: Three-Day Closure in Multiple States

Banking services will also be impacted in several regions where Holi is a significant public holiday. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday schedule for 2025, banks in some states will remain closed for three consecutive days.

Bank Closure Dates

Thursday, March 13: Some states will observe a holiday for Holika Dahan.

Some states will observe a holiday for Holika Dahan. Friday, March 14: Holi celebrations will lead to a closure in multiple regions.

Holi celebrations will lead to a closure in multiple regions. Saturday, March 15 & Sunday, March 16: The regular weekend closure will follow.

How Will It Affect Customers?

Banking transactions, including in-person services like cheque clearances and branch visits, will be unavailable .

. ATMs, digital banking, and online payment systems will continue to operate as usual.

People who need to complete urgent banking tasks should plan their visits accordingly to avoid inconvenience.

Holika Dahan 2025: Date and Auspicious Time for Rituals

Holika Dahan, also known as Chhoti Holi, is a sacred ritual observed on the eve of Holi. It symbolizes the victory of good over evil, where devotees light a bonfire to commemorate the legend of Prahlad and Holika.

Key Timings for Holika Dahan 2025

Date: Thursday, March 13, 2025

Thursday, March 13, 2025 Auspicious Muhurat: 11:26 pm to 12:31 am (March 14)

Important Traditions to Follow

The bonfire is ideally lit during Pradosh Kaal (evening after sunset) .

. Devotees must ensure that the ritual is not performed during the inauspicious Bhadra period, which occurs in the early part of Purnima (full moon night).

Celebrants are advised to follow the proper timing to ensure a spiritually fulfilling Holika Dahan.

Holi 2025: Changes in Delhi Metro Services

Commuters using the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) services on Holi should note significant changes in train schedules.

Revised Metro Schedule for March 14

Metro services will start late on Holi day.

No trains will operate until 2:30 pm on all metro lines, including the Airport Express Line .

on all metro lines, including the . After 2:30 pm, metro trains will resume operations from terminal stations and continue with their regular schedule.

Passengers who need to travel earlier in the day are advised to make alternate transport arrangements.