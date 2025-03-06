Home
Thursday, March 6, 2025
  Holi And Jumma Clash! Sambhal Police Says 'Holi Comes Once In A Year, Jumma Comes 52 Times In A Year'

Holi And Jumma Clash! Sambhal Police Says ‘Holi Comes Once In A Year, Jumma Comes 52 Times In A Year’

The police administration in Sambhal is on high alert as it prepares for the overlapping celebrations of Holi and Ramadan. To ensure that the festivals are celebrated peacefully, local authorities have been holding regular peace committee meetings.

Holi And Jumma Clash! Sambhal Police Says 'Holi Comes Once In A Year, Jumma Comes 52 Times In A Year'


The police administration in Sambhal is on high alert as it prepares for the overlapping celebrations of Holi and Ramadan. To ensure that the festivals are celebrated peacefully, local authorities have been holding regular peace committee meetings. Circle Officer (CO) Anuj Chaudhary addressed concerns during one such meeting, emphasizing the importance of maintaining harmony during this time.

He highlighted that while Jumma (Friday prayers) occurs 52 times a year, Holi is a one-time event annually. In his statement, Chaudhary suggested that if members of the Muslim community feel uncomfortable with the colors associated with Holi, they should stay at home for the day. He also urged both communities to respect each other’s traditions and maintain peace, warning that any disruption would not be tolerated.

The ongoing peace committee meetings have been a result of previous tensions in the region. With the simultaneous celebration of Holi and Jumma, along with the ongoing month of Ramadan, authorities are taking extra precautions following disturbances that occurred three months ago. Chaudhary stated, “While Jumma comes 52 times a year, Holi comes just once. If individuals feel their religion is compromised by the festivities, they should remain indoors. If they choose to go out, they must be prepared to accept and respect the traditions of others.”

Chaudhary further drew parallels between the significance of both festivals, pointing out that just as the Muslim community eagerly awaits Eid, Hindus look forward to celebrating Holi. He encouraged mutual respect and understanding, stating that no one should be forced to participate in festivities, such as the application of color. He emphasized that anyone who violates the peace will face strict action from the administration.

The heightened vigilance comes after violent clashes in November last year, near the Jama Masjid, where tensions led to stone-pelting by a mob, resulting in several deaths.

Also Read: Indian Cricket Player Muhammad Shami Skips Roza For The Match, Is He A ‘Criminal’?

Holi Jumma Sambhal Police

