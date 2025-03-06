The police administration in Sambhal is on high alert as it prepares for the overlapping celebrations of Holi and Ramadan. To ensure that the festivals are celebrated peacefully, local authorities have been holding regular peace committee meetings.

The police administration in Sambhal is on high alert as it prepares for the overlapping celebrations of Holi and Ramadan. To ensure that the festivals are celebrated peacefully, local authorities have been holding regular peace committee meetings. Circle Officer (CO) Anuj Chaudhary addressed concerns during one such meeting, emphasizing the importance of maintaining harmony during this time.

He highlighted that while Jumma (Friday prayers) occurs 52 times a year, Holi is a one-time event annually. In his statement, Chaudhary suggested that if members of the Muslim community feel uncomfortable with the colors associated with Holi, they should stay at home for the day. He also urged both communities to respect each other’s traditions and maintain peace, warning that any disruption would not be tolerated.

#WATCH | Sambhal, UP: After the Peace Committee Meeting held ahead of Holi, Sambhal CO Anuj Kumar Chaudhary says, "Holi and 'Jumma' (Friday) fall on the same day… We had a meeting with people of all communities… It is a festival of harmony. Hindus and Muslims will celebrate… pic.twitter.com/sTqb52Jwhg — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2025

The ongoing peace committee meetings have been a result of previous tensions in the region. With the simultaneous celebration of Holi and Jumma, along with the ongoing month of Ramadan, authorities are taking extra precautions following disturbances that occurred three months ago. Chaudhary stated, “While Jumma comes 52 times a year, Holi comes just once. If individuals feel their religion is compromised by the festivities, they should remain indoors. If they choose to go out, they must be prepared to accept and respect the traditions of others.”

“जुमा साल में 52 बार आता है। होली साल में 1 बार आती है। मुस्लिम समुदाय के लोगों को यदि ये लगता है कि होली के रंग से आपका धर्म भ्रष्ट हो जाएगा तो उस दिन घर से न निकलें” – अनुज चौधरी, CO संभल pic.twitter.com/kgv2K4Q4ut — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) March 6, 2025

Chaudhary further drew parallels between the significance of both festivals, pointing out that just as the Muslim community eagerly awaits Eid, Hindus look forward to celebrating Holi. He encouraged mutual respect and understanding, stating that no one should be forced to participate in festivities, such as the application of color. He emphasized that anyone who violates the peace will face strict action from the administration.

The heightened vigilance comes after violent clashes in November last year, near the Jama Masjid, where tensions led to stone-pelting by a mob, resulting in several deaths.

