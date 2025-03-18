Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Holi Celebration Turns Tragic In Bengaluru: Three Bihar Labourers Murdered Over Personal Dispute

Holi Celebration Turns Tragic In Bengaluru: Three Bihar Labourers Murdered Over Personal Dispute

A Holi celebration in Bengaluru ended in tragedy as three Bihar labourers were murdered following a violent altercation at a construction site in Anekal.

Holi Celebration Turns Tragic In Bengaluru: Three Bihar Labourers Murdered Over Personal Dispute


What began as a festive Holi gathering turned into a horrifying crime scene when three labourers from Bihar were brutally murdered on Saturday evening at a construction site in Anekal.

The deceased, identified as Radhe Shyam (23), Deepu (22), and Ansu (19), were employed as plumbing and construction workers. They had organized a Holi get-together, inviting fellow labourers, most of whom were also from Gopalganj district, Bihar.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

According to sources, tensions flared after one of the victims received a call from a woman—reportedly the sister of another labourer present at the gathering. Their long-standing communication infuriated the woman’s brother, leading to a heated argument that quickly turned violent.

As the confrontation escalated, bottles and iron rods were used as weapons in the deadly fight.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Bengaluru Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) C K Baba confirmed that authorities received an emergency call about a murder at the site. Upon arrival, officers found three victims—two dead on the third floor and another critically injured on the ground floor. The third victim was still alive when taken to an ambulance but succumbed to injuries en route to the hospital.

Officials revealed that the labourers’ employer had declared a three-day holiday for Holi, and the site in-charge was on leave at the time of the incident.

Police have launched an investigation to identify and apprehend those responsible for the attack.

ALSO READ: ED Raids US billionaire George Soros-Backed Open Society Foundations In Bengaluru Over FEMA Violations

Filed under

Anekal Holi tragedy Bengaluru labourers murder Bihar workers killed Holi celebration turns violent

newsx

Holi Celebration Turns Tragic In Bengaluru: Three Bihar Labourers Murdered Over Personal Dispute
newsx

Shriram Institute Hosts Dr Bansi Dhar Science & Technology Lecture Series, Invites MP Kartik Sharma
newsx

Over 400 Palestinians Killed In Overnight Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza: Officials
Samsung One UI 7 Official

Samsung One UI 7 Official Rollout Begins April 7: Here Is Everything You Need To...
newsx

Shreyas Iyer’s IPL Journey: From Ball Boy In 2008 To PBKS Captain, He Names His...
newsx

Ish Sodhi Reaches Milestone: Becomes New Zealand’s 10th Highest Wicket-Taker Across Formats
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Shriram Institute Hosts Dr Bansi Dhar Science & Technology Lecture Series, Invites MP Kartik Sharma

Shriram Institute Hosts Dr Bansi Dhar Science & Technology Lecture Series, Invites MP Kartik Sharma

Over 400 Palestinians Killed In Overnight Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza: Officials

Over 400 Palestinians Killed In Overnight Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza: Officials

Samsung One UI 7 Official Rollout Begins April 7: Here Is Everything You Need To Know

Samsung One UI 7 Official Rollout Begins April 7: Here Is Everything You Need To...

Shreyas Iyer’s IPL Journey: From Ball Boy In 2008 To PBKS Captain, He Names His Favourite Player

Shreyas Iyer’s IPL Journey: From Ball Boy In 2008 To PBKS Captain, He Names His...

Ish Sodhi Reaches Milestone: Becomes New Zealand’s 10th Highest Wicket-Taker Across Formats

Ish Sodhi Reaches Milestone: Becomes New Zealand’s 10th Highest Wicket-Taker Across Formats

Entertainment

Taylor Swift Receives Tour of the Century Award at iHeartRadio Music Awards But Skips Event

Taylor Swift Receives Tour of the Century Award at iHeartRadio Music Awards But Skips Event

Why Is Kanye West Planning To Move To Europe?

Why Is Kanye West Planning To Move To Europe?

Beyoncé Announces Final ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour Stop In Las Vegas – Tickets Sale Begins March 25

Beyoncé Announces Final ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour Stop In Las Vegas – Tickets Sale Begins March

Is Taylor Swift Avoiding The Spotlight Due To Plastic Surgery?

Is Taylor Swift Avoiding The Spotlight Due To Plastic Surgery?

We Literally Had One Take, Bridgerton Star Simone Ashley Recalls Craziest Experiences She Had While Filming Brad Pitt’s F1

We Literally Had One Take, Bridgerton Star Simone Ashley Recalls Craziest Experiences She Had While

Lifestyle

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips