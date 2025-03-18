Holi Celebration Turns Tragic In Bengaluru: Three Bihar Labourers Murdered Over Personal Dispute

A Holi celebration in Bengaluru ended in tragedy as three Bihar labourers were murdered following a violent altercation at a construction site in Anekal.

What began as a festive Holi gathering turned into a horrifying crime scene when three labourers from Bihar were brutally murdered on Saturday evening at a construction site in Anekal.

The deceased, identified as Radhe Shyam (23), Deepu (22), and Ansu (19), were employed as plumbing and construction workers. They had organized a Holi get-together, inviting fellow labourers, most of whom were also from Gopalganj district, Bihar.

According to sources, tensions flared after one of the victims received a call from a woman—reportedly the sister of another labourer present at the gathering. Their long-standing communication infuriated the woman’s brother, leading to a heated argument that quickly turned violent.

As the confrontation escalated, bottles and iron rods were used as weapons in the deadly fight.

Bengaluru Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) C K Baba confirmed that authorities received an emergency call about a murder at the site. Upon arrival, officers found three victims—two dead on the third floor and another critically injured on the ground floor. The third victim was still alive when taken to an ambulance but succumbed to injuries en route to the hospital.

Officials revealed that the labourers’ employer had declared a three-day holiday for Holi, and the site in-charge was on leave at the time of the incident.

Police have launched an investigation to identify and apprehend those responsible for the attack.

