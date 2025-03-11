A private school in Jaipur has come under fire for issuing a notice prohibiting students from bringing Holi colours onto the premises, warning that any violation could result in students being barred from their examinations

A private school in Jaipur has come under fire for issuing a notice prohibiting students from bringing Holi colours onto the premises, warning that any violation could result in students being barred from their examinations. The move has sparked a heated debate, with Rajasthan School Education Minister Madan Dilawar announcing plans to file a formal complaint with the CBSE against the directive.

Minister Calls Order ‘Communal’ and Against Cultural Values

Reacting strongly to the notice issued by Sophia School, Minister Dilawar criticized the decision, stating, “Holi is an integral part of our cultural identity. Stopping students from celebrating it is unacceptable. We will raise this issue with CBSE.” He further described the order as “communal”, arguing that it undermines the sentiments attached to the festival.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

School Defends Decision, Cites Safety Concerns

The school administration, however, defended its stance, emphasizing that the directive was intended to maintain a “safe and positive environment” for all students.

In the notice sent to parents, the school stated, “We seek your support in reminding your ward about this request. With your cooperation, we aim to maintain a happy and harmonious atmosphere. If any student is found carrying colours, they may not be allowed to appear for the examination.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Must Read: 500 Women Participates In ‘Free Your Hair Campaign’ In Mumbai, Sets Guinness World Record