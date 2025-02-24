Home
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Holi Special Train 2025: Central Railway To Run 28 Trains From Mumbai; Ticket Booking Begins – Check Details

Holi Special Train 2025: Central Railway To Run 28 Trains From Mumbai; Ticket Booking Begins – Check Details

Indian Railways , Holi Special Train 2025: Good news for rail passengers! Indian Railways (IR) has announced the operation of Special trains for the upcoming Holi festival. The Holi 2025 will be celebrated on March 14 (Friday). The move aims to that travellers reach their destinations on time amid high demand for train tickets. It will also clear the extra rush of passengers from various railway stations en route.
The Central Railway (CR) zone has decided to run 28 Holi Special Trains from Mumbai to various destinations including Nagpur, Madgaon, and Nanded, among others.

