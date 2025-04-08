Home
Tuesday, April 8, 2025
Home Birth Horror In Kerala: Woman Dies,YouTuber Husband Arrested For Negligence

The incident came to light after Sirajudheen attempted to bury Asma’s body in Perumbavoor, Ernakulam, under suspicious circumstances early Sunday morning.

Sirajudheen


Popular Kerala-based YouTuber Sirajudheen has been arrested on charges of culpable homicide after his wife, Asma, died from postpartum bleeding during a home delivery at their residence in Kodur. The 35-year-old woman passed away on April 5 while giving birth to her fifth child without medical assistance.

The arrest was made by Malappuram police on Monday, following a preliminary investigation. Sirajudheen has been charged under Sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 238 (destroying evidence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to the postmortem report, Asma died due to postpartum haemorrhage a condition that could have been prevented with timely medical intervention. Kerala Health Minister Veena George condemned the incident, stating that Asma’s death was not due to ignorance but a “deliberate” act of negligence. “Letting mothers or children die like this should be considered homicide,” the minister said.

The incident came to light after Sirajudheen attempted to bury Asma’s body in Perumbavoor, Ernakulam, under suspicious circumstances early Sunday morning. Alerted by locals, police intervened and ordered a postmortem, which confirmed death by excessive bleeding.

Sirajudheen, known for his religious YouTube channel “Madavoor Qafila” with nearly 65,000 subscribers, allegedly failed to call for medical help even as his wife’s condition worsened. Health officials say the family also withheld key information from emergency workers.

Currently, Asma’s newborn son is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Perumbavoor. Her family has filed a formal complaint accusing Sirajudheen of gross negligence and intentional endangerment by opting for an unsupervised home birth.

Police have also confirmed that Sirajudheen was later admitted to a hospital after falling ill. The investigation remains ongoing.

