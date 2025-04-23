Home
Wednesday, April 23, 2025
Live Tv
Home Minister Amit Shah Reaches The Pahalgam Attack Site, Will Take An Overview

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday visited Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, the site where 26 tourists were killed in a brutal terror attack yesterday (22nd April).

Home Minister Amit Shah Reaches The Pahalgam Attack Site, Will Take An Overview


Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday visited Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, the site where 26 tourists were killed in a brutal terror attack yesterday (22nd April). Accompanied by senior officials of the Jammu and Kashmir administration and top security officers, Shah surveyed the location where the attackers struck, posing as security personnel.

Sources said Shah was briefed on the sequence of events and the status of the ongoing search operations in the region. Officials believe the terrorists, affiliated with the Lashkar-backed Resistance Front (TRF), entered the area from a forest route and opened fire after identifying the religion of tourists.

Shah met with some of the injured at the Anantnag hospital earlier in the day and extended condolences to the families of the deceased. Describing the attack as “cowardly and inhuman,” he said the government will ensure the perpetrators are tracked down and punished.

Security has been heightened across the Valley, with special focus on the Pahalgam region. Intelligence agencies suspect that more militants may still be hiding in the surrounding hills.

