Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
  HOME»
  India»
  • Hometown Pride: Rekha Gupta’s Village In Jind Celebrates Her Historic Win

Hometown Pride: Rekha Gupta’s Village In Jind Celebrates Her Historic Win

Nandgarh, the birthplace of Rekha Gupta, was filled with joy as residents gathered to celebrate her achievement.

Hometown Pride: Rekha Gupta’s Village In Jind Celebrates Her Historic Win


The village of Nandgarh in Jind erupted in celebrations as news broke that Rekha Gupta has been named the Chief Minister of Delhi. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) officially announced her appointment following its decisive victory in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, ending the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) decade-long rule in the capital.

Nandgarh, the birthplace of Rekha Gupta, was filled with joy as residents gathered to celebrate her achievement. Villagers, young and old, expressed their pride and happiness over her new role, lighting firecrackers, distributing sweets, and chanting slogans in her honor. “We are extremely proud of her. She was born here, and even though she moved to Delhi at a young age, she has never forgotten her roots,” said a local resident.

Rekha Gupta’s Family Background

Rekha Gupta was born on July 19, 1974, in Julana, Haryana, into a family that valued patriotism and social service. Her grandfather was a commission agent, and her father, Jai Bhagwan, worked as a manager in the State Bank of India. When Rekha was just two years old, her family moved to Delhi following her father’s job transfer, but the village has always remained a crucial part of her identity.

The villagers reminisced about her early years, recalling stories shared by her relatives. “She used to visit here during vacations, and even after achieving so much, she has stayed humble and connected with us,” said another villager.

Her appointment as Delhi CM has instilled a sense of immense pride among the locals, who see her success as an inspiration for young girls in the region. “Rekha’s journey proves that with hard work and dedication, anything is possible,” said a schoolteacher from Nandgarh.

As the celebrations continue in her ancestral village, Rekha Gupta’s rise to the position of Delhi’s Chief Minister is being hailed as a momentous occasion, not just for her family and supporters but for the entire region. Her story stands as a testament to perseverance, dedication, and a deep-rooted commitment to public service.

