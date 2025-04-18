INSV Tarini crossed the Cape of Good Hope on 17 April 2025, marking a key milestone in its historic circumnavigation.

With sails full and spirits soaring, INSV Tarini has crossed the formidable Cape of Good Hope, etching another defining moment into the annals of Indian maritime history. On 17 April 2025, the vessel and her crew slipped past the legendary cape, often called the ‘Cape of Storms’, marking the final turn in their awe-inspiring circumnavigation journey.

Their passage through the tempestuous Southern Ocean, and earlier triumphs around Cape Horn and Cape Leeuwin, speak not just of endurance but of quiet, unwavering courage. Now, with the Indian coastline on the horizon, they begin their homeward stretch—not merely returning, but arriving transformed.

This isn’t just a voyage; it is a living emblem of India’s maritime mettle. Seamanship, yes—but also synergy, resilience, and unflinching resolve are what carried them across the capes, through wind-lashed waters and sleepless nights.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Their achievement resonates far beyond the decks and the waves. It inspires. It reminds. It reclaims India’s place on the world’s nautical map, not just as a participant, but as a leader in modern oceanic exploration.

Each nautical mile logged is a line in a new chapter of Indian seafaring history.

As they chart their course back to home soil, one thing is certain: INSV Tarini’s voyage is no longer just about where they’re going, but what they’ve already proven.

ALSO READ: Coimbatore Car Blast: NIA Names 5 Accused In Second Chargesheet In 2022 Bombing Case