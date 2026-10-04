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Home > India News > Honeytrap Espionage: Indian Navy Sailor Lured By Woman Online To Leak Sensitive Defence Details To Pakistan, Arrested

Honeytrap Espionage: Indian Navy Sailor Lured By Woman Online To Leak Sensitive Defence Details To Pakistan, Arrested

The investigation is underway to determine what information was allegedly shared and whether others were involved.

The investigation is underway to determine what information was allegedly shared and whether others were involved. (Source:AI)
The investigation is underway to determine what information was allegedly shared and whether others were involved. (Source:AI)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Sun 2026-10-04 11:25 IST

A 31-year-old Indian Navy sailor has been arrested in Coimbatore for allegedly sharing sensitive defence-related information with a suspected Pakistani intelligence operative, officials said. The arrest was made while the sailor was attending a training course at INS Agrani, the Navy’s leadership training establishment in the city. The sailor has been identified as Pradeep Mukherjee, a native of West Bengal. He joined the Indian Navy in 2014 and was serving under the Eastern Naval Command in Visakhapatnam. He had arrived at INS Agrani around a week before his arrest to attend a Management Development Course.

Allegedly Trapped Through Online Honeytrap

According to officials, investigators suspect that Mukherjee was targeted through an online honeytrap. A woman, suspected to be linked to Pakistani intelligence, allegedly contacted him through social media several months ago and gradually developed a relationship with him. Investigators allege that the woman later obtained sensitive information related to the Visakhapatnam naval base. The information reportedly included details concerning naval assets, fleet movements and operational arrangements.

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Suspicious Digital Activity Under Scanner

The Andhra Pradesh Police Counter Intelligence Cell reportedly began monitoring Mukherjee after detecting suspicious digital activity. Investigators allegedly found evidence suggesting that sensitive information was being shared and subsequently sought clearance from naval authorities before making the arrest. A specialised Counter Intelligence team reached INS Agrani on Saturday morning and took Mukherjee into custody. Local police were also informed about the development.

Probe Focuses on Alleged Espionage Network

After his arrest, Mukherjee was produced before a local magistrate, with investigators seeking a transit warrant to take him to Vijayawada for further questioning. The investigation is now focused on determining what information was allegedly shared, how it was transmitted and whether any financial transactions were involved. Investigators are also working to establish the identity of the suspected Pakistani operative and determine whether other people were part of the alleged espionage network. The allegations are subject to investigation, and further details are awaited.
Also Read: ‘Tum Humse Maafi Maangna, Likht Mein…’: Dhirendra Shastri Warns Ludhiana Shahi Imam Maulana Usman Rehmani Ludhianvi Amid Conversion Row

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Honeytrap Espionage: Indian Navy Sailor Lured By Woman Online To Leak Sensitive Defence Details To Pakistan, Arrested
Tags: defence information leakhome-hero-pos-3honeytrap espionage caseindian navyIndian Navy sailor arrestedNavy sailor honeytrapPakistan spyPakistani intelligence operativesensitive defence details

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Honeytrap Espionage: Indian Navy Sailor Lured By Woman Online To Leak Sensitive Defence Details To Pakistan, Arrested

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Honeytrap Espionage: Indian Navy Sailor Lured By Woman Online To Leak Sensitive Defence Details To Pakistan, Arrested
Honeytrap Espionage: Indian Navy Sailor Lured By Woman Online To Leak Sensitive Defence Details To Pakistan, Arrested
Honeytrap Espionage: Indian Navy Sailor Lured By Woman Online To Leak Sensitive Defence Details To Pakistan, Arrested
Honeytrap Espionage: Indian Navy Sailor Lured By Woman Online To Leak Sensitive Defence Details To Pakistan, Arrested
Honeytrap Espionage: Indian Navy Sailor Lured By Woman Online To Leak Sensitive Defence Details To Pakistan, Arrested

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