Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Honor Killing In Gwalior: Father Shoots Daughter Just Days Before Wedding

The victim, Tanu, had expressed her wish to marry her longtime partner, Bhikam "Vicky" Mawai, a resident of Agra, despite her family’s opposition.

Honor Killing In Gwalior: Father Shoots Daughter Just Days Before Wedding

In a shocking case of honor killing, a 20-year-old woman, Tanu Gurjar, was allegedly shot dead by her father, Mahesh Gurjar, in Gwalior on Tuesday evening. The incident occurred just four days before Tanu’s wedding, which had been arranged by her family. The tragic crime unfolded in the Gola Ka Mandir area, with police and community members present at the scene.

Tanu had expressed her wish to marry her longtime partner, Bhikam “Vicky” Mawai, a resident of Agra, despite her family’s opposition. Earlier that day, she had posted a 52-second video on social media, accusing her family of pressuring her into an unwanted marriage and threatening her life.

“I want to marry Vicky. My family initially agreed but later refused. They beat me daily and threaten to kill me. If something happens to me, my family will be responsible,” she stated in the video.

The video prompted police intervention. Superintendent Dharmveer Singh and his team arrived at Tanu’s residence, where a community panchayat was also attempting to mediate. During the discussions, Tanu requested to be taken to a One-Stop Centre—a government facility providing support to women in crisis—for safety. However, her father insisted on speaking to her privately, claiming he could resolve the matter peacefully.

What followed was a horrifying escalation. Armed with a country-made firearm, Mahesh shot his daughter at close range in the chest. Simultaneously, Tanu’s cousin, Rahul, allegedly acted as an accomplice, firing additional shots that struck her forehead, neck, and the area between her eye and nose. Tanu collapsed and died on the spot.

The accused then turned their weapons on the police and family members, threatening further violence. While Mahesh was subdued and arrested, Rahul managed to escape with his pistol. The murder weapon used by Mahesh was seized, and a manhunt has been launched to apprehend Rahul.

The killing has left the community in shock, particularly as it occurred amidst preparations for Tanu’s wedding, scheduled for January 18. Tanu’s relationship with Vicky had reportedly lasted six years, but her family opposed the match, leading to growing tensions.

According to police officials, further investigation into the case is underway, including a review of Tanu’s social media accounts. “We are committed to ensuring justice in this heinous case. Efforts are ongoing to locate and arrest the second accused,” Superintendent Dharmveer Singh stated.

ALSO READ: Greater Noida: Pub Owner Fires Six Shots At Security Guard Over Parking Dispute At Residential Society

Filed under

crime news honour killing Local News

Advertisement

Also Read

US Bans Imports From 37 Chinese Firms Over Alleged Forced Labor Practice

US Bans Imports From 37 Chinese Firms Over Alleged Forced Labor Practice

UPSC Cheating Case: Supreme Court Stays Arrest Of Ex-IAS Trainee Puja Khedkar

UPSC Cheating Case: Supreme Court Stays Arrest Of Ex-IAS Trainee Puja Khedkar

International Delegation To Experience The Spiritual Essence Of Mahakumbh 2025

International Delegation To Experience The Spiritual Essence Of Mahakumbh 2025

‘India Set To Become Major Maritime Power:’ PM Modi Commissions Navy’s 3 New Frontline Combatants

‘India Set To Become Major Maritime Power:’ PM Modi Commissions Navy’s 3 New Frontline Combatants

Bonnie Blue Says She Broke World Record For Having Sex With Most Men In 12 Hours: Gynaecologists Question The Veracity Of Adult Film Star’s Claim

Bonnie Blue Says She Broke World Record For Having Sex With Most Men In 12...

Entertainment

Bonnie Blue Says She Broke World Record For Having Sex With Most Men In 12 Hours: Gynaecologists Question The Veracity Of Adult Film Star’s Claim

Bonnie Blue Says She Broke World Record For Having Sex With Most Men In 12

Who Is Bonnie Blue? OnlyFans Influencer Claims She Broke World Record For Having Sex With Most Men In 12 Hours

Who Is Bonnie Blue? OnlyFans Influencer Claims She Broke World Record For Having Sex With

Sobhita Dhulipala And Naga Chaitanya Celebrate Their First Pongal Post-Wedding

Sobhita Dhulipala And Naga Chaitanya Celebrate Their First Pongal Post-Wedding

Is Lewis Hamilton Dating Divorcee Sofia Vergara? F1 Star Sparks Relationship Rumours After Spotted Flirting On A 2-Hour Date

Is Lewis Hamilton Dating Divorcee Sofia Vergara? F1 Star Sparks Relationship Rumours After Spotted Flirting

Severance Season 2: Release Date, Cast And Everything You Need To Know

Severance Season 2: Release Date, Cast And Everything You Need To Know

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox