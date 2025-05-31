Hookah Bars Banned, Legal Age Raised To 21: Karnataka Tightens Tobacco Laws

In a decisive move to curb tobacco use and safeguard public health, the Karnataka government has officially notified a series of amendments to its tobacco control legislation.

In a decisive move to curb tobacco use and safeguard public health, the Karnataka government has officially notified a series of amendments to its tobacco control legislation. As per the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) (Karnataka Amendment) Bill, 2024 — which received the President’s assent on May 23 and was notified on May 30 — the state has introduced stricter rules regarding the sale and use of tobacco products.

Among the key changes is a complete ban on hookah bars across Karnataka. As per the newly inserted Section 4A of the Act, running a hookah bar — defined as any establishment offering communal hookah or narghile use — is now a punishable offense. Those found violating the provision may face imprisonment ranging from one to three years, along with a fine of not less than ₹50,000 and which may go up to ₹1 lakh.

The legislation also raises the legal age for purchasing tobacco from 18 to 21. Selling tobacco products to anyone under 21, or within 100 meters of any educational institution, is now strictly prohibited. The law also bars the sale of cigarettes in loose or single-stick form — a practice long criticized for encouraging underage use.

Additionally, the law broadens the definition of public tobacco use to include both smoking and spitting. While smoking areas may still be designated in certain hotels, restaurants, and airports, all other public spaces are covered under the blanket restriction. Violations will now attract higher penalties — with fines for smoking in public or illegal tobacco sales hiked from ₹200 to ₹1,000 under Sections 21, 24, and 28.

This strengthened legislation signals Karnataka’s commitment to aligning with national tobacco control efforts, while also responding to rising concerns over youth addiction and public health risks associated with smoking.

