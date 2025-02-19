‘Hope She Will Fulfil All Promises:’ Kejriwal Congratulates Newly Appointed Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal extended his congratulations to BJP leader Rekha Gupta on her appointment as the new Chief Minister of Delhi.

Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal extended his congratulations to BJP leader Rekha Gupta on her appointment as the new Chief Minister of Delhi.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal extended his congratulations to BJP leader Rekha Gupta on her appointment as the new Chief Minister of Delhi.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Many congratulations to Rekha Gupta ji on becoming the Chief Minister of Delhi. I hope that she will fulfil all the promises made to the people of Delhi. We will support her in every work for the development and welfare of the people of Delhi,” said Kejriwal on X.

दिल्ली की मुख्यमंत्री बनने पर रेखा गुप्ता जी को बहुत बहुत बधाई। मैं उम्मीद करता हूँ कि दिल्ली की जनता को किए गए सारे वादे वे पूरे करेंगी। दिल्ली की जनता के विकास और भले के हर कार्य में हम उन्हें सहयोग करेंगे। Advertisement · Scroll to continue — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 19, 2025

AAP leader and former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi also expressed her best wishes and emphasized the importance of fulfilling electoral promises.

“I congratulate Rekha Gupta for becoming the CM…I hope that the BJP will fulfil all the promises that they have made to the people of Delhi…I would like to say from the AAP front that our party is always ready to extend our support to the BJP for the development work here…She will be the fourth CM of Delhi, and it is a very good thing that women are showing up in politics with great enthusiasm,” Atishi told ANI.

Rekha Gupta Meets LG and Stakes Claim to Form Government

Following her election as the leader of the Delhi BJP legislative party, Rekha Gupta met with Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena and formally staked her claim to form the new government. She is set to take the oath as Delhi’s Chief Minister at a grand swearing-in ceremony at the historic Ramlila Maidan on February 20. The event will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior BJP leaders.

Who Is Rekha Gupta? A Look at Her Journey

Rekha Gupta, a prominent leader of the BJP, belongs to the Baniya community and has a background in law. Her political journey began with student activism and has since evolved into a significant political career within the BJP.

Gupta previously served as the General Secretary of Delhi BJP and held the position of National Vice President of BJP’s Mahila Morcha. She has actively worked to empower women in politics and strengthen the party’s grassroots presence.

In the recent Delhi Assembly elections, the 50-year-old leader secured a victory from the Shalimar Bagh (North-West) constituency with an impressive 68,200 votes, further cementing her political influence in the region.

A Strong Political Foundation in Student and Local Politics

Rekha Gupta’s political career has deep roots in student politics. From 1996 to 1997, she served as the President of the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU), an experience that shaped her leadership skills. In 2007, she successfully contested the Delhi Councillor elections, marking her entry into mainstream politics.

Her experience in local governance, coupled with her leadership roles within the BJP, played a crucial role in her selection as the Chief Minister of Delhi. As she takes on this new responsibility, expectations are high for her to deliver on key promises and bring positive change to the national capital.