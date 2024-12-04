Home
Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Hot Air Baloon Ride In Ayodhya, Tourists Can Have Aerial Video Of Ram Mandir

The service, inaugurated at the Naya Ghat helipad, promises a panoramic experience for tourists who can now soar 250 feet above the ground and marvel at iconic landmarks.

Hot Air Baloon Ride In Ayodhya, Tourists Can Have Aerial Video Of Ram Mandir

In a bid to boost tourism and offer unique experiences, Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya has introduced hot air balloon services, allowing visitors to enjoy a breathtaking aerial view of the holy city. The service, inaugurated at the Naya Ghat helipad, promises a panoramic experience for tourists who can now soar 250 feet above the ground and marvel at iconic landmarks.

Details of the Ride

For a nominal fare of ₹999, tourists can embark on a 10-minute adventure, witnessing picturesque views of Ayodhya, including the under-construction Ram Mandir, Kanak Bhawan, and the serene Saryu River. Each ride accommodates four people, including a pilot, ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience.

Purpose and Vision

Ashwani Pandey, Vice President of the Ayodhya Development Authority, highlighted that the hot air balloon service is more than just an adventure activity. It is part of a larger initiative to transform Ayodhya into a world-class tourist destination, blending its historical and spiritual essence with modern tourism infrastructure.

This initiative complements ongoing efforts by the Uttar Pradesh government to revamp Ayodhya’s infrastructure, making it not only a hub for pilgrims but also an exciting destination for leisure travelers. The city, steeped in cultural and religious significance, is being reimagined with projects like these to attract diverse visitors and create memorable experiences.

By combining spirituality with adventure tourism, Ayodhya is set to carve out a distinct identity, offering visitors a unique way to connect with its historical and divine heritage.

