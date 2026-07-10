Hours After Joining BJP, 3 Ex-TMC MPs Named Candidates For Rajya Sabha Bypolls

In a dramatic U-turn, three former Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders who switched sides to join the BJP have been fielded as candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha by-elections. The former TMC leaders include Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Sushmita Dev, and Prakash Chik Baraik. These individuals previously served as Rajya Sabha MPs for the TMC, but they resigned from their Upper House seats before changing party lines. The BJP has officially announced their candidatures for the by-elections scheduled for July 24.

Before the West Bengal assembly elections, the BJP central leadership had maintained that its doors would remain closed to tainted leaders facing corruption charges. However, within hours of these three fresh faces joining the saffron camp, the leadership gave the green signal and announced their names for the Upper House seats.

Why Sushmita Dev Joined BJP In Kolkata?



Following her move to the BJP in Kolkata, Sushmita Dev stated that the decision regarding the venue had been made entirely by the party leadership. Dev explained that while she could have officially joined the party from her home state, the leadership preferred and requested that she induct from Kolkata instead. She further mentioned that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma advised her to deeply respect the people of Bengal, given that they were the ones who originally elected her to the Upper House. Moving forward, Dev is expected to be entrusted with significant organizational responsibilities soon and will be handed a formal position in the coming days to work for the party at the national level.

Mamata Banerjee Accused of Slapping TMC Worker Amid Protests

In a separate controversy, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee has been accused of slapping a party worker during a recent protest. Trinamool Congress workers took to the streets on Wednesday to hold a protest march against the tragic rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl in Baruipur. The rally faced severe obstruction from BJP workers, who threw eggs at the TMC leaders. The opposition workers also attempted to block the advancing rally while chanting slogans like “chor, chor” (thief, thief). In her subsequent address, Banerjee alleged that the BJP had carried out a planned rampage and accused the local police of standing by as mute spectators during the chaotic protest.

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