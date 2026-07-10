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Home > India News > Hours After Joining BJP, 3 Ex-TMC MPs Named Candidates For Rajya Sabha Bypolls

Hours After Joining BJP, 3 Ex-TMC MPs Named Candidates For Rajya Sabha Bypolls

In a major political shift, ex-TMC leaders Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Sushmita Dev, and Prakash Chik Baraik have joined the BJP and been fielded for Rajya Sabha bypolls.

Hours After Joining BJP, 3 Ex-TMC MPs Named Candidates For Rajya Sabha Bypolls

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Fri 2026-07-10 00:10 IST

In a dramatic U-turn, three former Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders who switched sides to join the BJP have been fielded as candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha by-elections. The former TMC leaders include Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Sushmita Dev, and Prakash Chik Baraik. These individuals previously served as Rajya Sabha MPs for the TMC, but they resigned from their Upper House seats before changing party lines. The BJP has officially announced their candidatures for the by-elections scheduled for July 24.  

Before the West Bengal assembly elections, the BJP central leadership had maintained that its doors would remain closed to tainted leaders facing corruption charges. However, within hours of these three fresh faces joining the saffron camp, the leadership gave the green signal and announced their names for the Upper House seats.

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Hours After Joining BJP, 3 Ex-TMC MPs Named Candidates For Rajya Sabha Bypolls
Tags: BJP Rajya Sabha candidateshome-hero-pos-1Mamata Banerjee protest rallyTMC leaders join BJPWest Bengal political news

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Hours After Joining BJP, 3 Ex-TMC MPs Named Candidates For Rajya Sabha Bypolls

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Hours After Joining BJP, 3 Ex-TMC MPs Named Candidates For Rajya Sabha Bypolls
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