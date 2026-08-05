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Home > India News > Massive Explosion in House Locked For a Year in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur, Gelatin Sticks Point to Planned Blast

Massive Explosion in House Locked For a Year in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur, Gelatin Sticks Point to Planned Blast

A series of explosions in a closed house in Kolhapur has triggered panic. Police suspect gelatin sticks were used and are examining CCTV footage to identify those behind the blast.

Blasts inside a locked house in Kolhapur have shocked locals. Police suspect gelatin sticks were used.
Blasts inside a locked house in Kolhapur have shocked locals. Police suspect gelatin sticks were used.

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Last updated: Wed 2026-08-05 10:00 IST

A shocking incident took place in Kolhapur because of a major explosion inside a house that had remained locked for nearly a year. This explosion has made everyone panic. According to the local residents, at least ten to twelve explosions were heard. The Police team rushed to the spot immediately after receiving the news of the incident and started the investigation of the case.

Some of the senior officials, Nilotpal, DYSP Appasaheb Pawar, and Karveer Police Inspector Ravindra Kalamkar, visited the scene to review the situation.

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Police Suspect Gelatin Sticks Were Used

The area was immediately sealed off. The local police and the bomb disposal squad took control of the site to ensure public safety. During the preliminary investigation, police found clues that suggest the explosion was not accidental.

Police strongly suspect that the explosion was deliberately designed to cause damage to the house. The forensic team has also found evidence pointing towards the use of dangerous explosive material.

Police and experts suspect that gelatin sticks may have been used to carry out the incident. However, officials have not yet confirmed who was behind the blast or the motive.

Forensic Report Expected to Reveal More

It is also believed that the actual type of explosive material and how the explosives got into the house that was securely locked will be known only once the forensic report is released. The investigation is currently trying to find out the identity of the culprit and the motive behind his actions.

CCTV Footage Under Scanner

The security recording of CCTV cameras that have been installed around the region is under scrutiny by the police officials to determine the movements made by the suspect prior to the explosions. According to the police, all aspects of the case are being investigated properly, and the criminals shall soon face trial.

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Massive Explosion in House Locked For a Year in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur, Gelatin Sticks Point to Planned Blast
Tags: maharashtra

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Massive Explosion in House Locked For a Year in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur, Gelatin Sticks Point to Planned Blast

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Massive Explosion in House Locked For a Year in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur, Gelatin Sticks Point to Planned Blast

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Massive Explosion in House Locked For a Year in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur, Gelatin Sticks Point to Planned Blast
Massive Explosion in House Locked For a Year in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur, Gelatin Sticks Point to Planned Blast
Massive Explosion in House Locked For a Year in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur, Gelatin Sticks Point to Planned Blast
Massive Explosion in House Locked For a Year in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur, Gelatin Sticks Point to Planned Blast

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