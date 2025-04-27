House Of Active Terrorist Adnan Shafi Destroyed In Kashmir, Watch

In a significant move against terrorism, security forces have demolished the house of Adnan Shafi, an active terrorist from Wandina, Zainapora.

Background of the Operation

Adnan Shafi had emerged as a key figure among the local recruits joining militant outfits in South Kashmir. Security forces confirmed that Shafi had been involved in multiple incidents that posed threats to public safety and law enforcement operations.

The action against his property came after consistent tracking and investigation into his movements and affiliations. Officials stated that the move sends a strong message against those supporting and harbouring terrorism in the valley.

Shafi’s activities had been under close watch, and his involvement in promoting violence made him a high-priority target for counter-terrorism efforts. Authorities have reiterated their commitment to dismantling the support structures that enable terrorism to thrive in the region.

