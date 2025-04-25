Houses Of Lashkar Terrorist Asif Sheikh And Adil, Involved In Pahalgam Terror Attack DESTROYED, Watch

In a strong message against terrorism, authorities on Thursday demolished the house of Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Asif Sheikh in Tral, South Kashmir.

In a strong message against terrorism, authorities on Thursday demolished the house of Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Asif Sheikh in Tral, South Kashmir. Sheikh has been identified as one of the key conspirators in the deadly attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives earlier this week.

The demolition was carried out amid tight security and comes as part of the administration’s intensified measures to clamp down on terror networks operating in the region. According to officials, Asif Sheikh had been under surveillance for months and was found to have direct links with cross-border handlers.

House Of Lashkar Terrorist Asif Sheikh, Involved In Deadly Terror Attack, Demolished

“Anyone who aids or shelters terrorists will face strict consequences. The demolition is a warning to those who think they can escape accountability,” said a senior officer present at the site.

The move is seen as part of a broader effort to dismantle logistical support structures of terrorist outfits in Jammu and Kashmir. It follows the government’s renewed push to act decisively against all those complicit in planning and executing attacks on civilians and tourists in the region.

Visuals of terrorist Adil Involved in Pahalgam Terror Attack Destroyed

House of Terrorist Adil destroyed a day after PM Modi promises to punish the terrorist in Pahalgam terror attack

Locals in Tral, South Kashmir, remained indoors as security forces cordoned off the area during the operation. Officials confirmed that further action is likely as investigations continue into the Pahalgam terror attack.