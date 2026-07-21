How A 20-Year-Old Student Ended Up In ICU After Delhi Protests

Following the student protests on July 20, a 20-year-old student was seriously injured during police action. She has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital. Reports claim her condition is critical, and doctors are continuously monitoring her situation.

How Was the 20-Year-Old Student Injured?

According to reports, the female student collided with a barricade during the police crackdown on demonstrators marching towards Parliament. A total of 90 students were injured in the national capital during the police action. Reports indicate that 70 of these students had been discharged from various hospitals by Tuesday.

How the ‘Chalo Sansad’ Protest Turned Violent

Thousands of students led a protest march from Jantar Mantar towards Parliament. Demonstrators, mostly students, were demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in national competitive examinations, including the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy. However, as police attempted to stop the demonstrators from advancing, clashes broke out between the two sides. Hundreds of students were injured, alongside 118 police personnel. Reports further claim that around 20 police vehicles were damaged during the violent altercations.

Union Minister JP Nadda Visits Hospitals

On Tuesday, Union Minister JP Nadda visited both Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital and Lady Hardinge Hospital. During his visit, Nadda met injured protesters, inquired about their health, and held discussions with treating physicians regarding their care. His visit came a day after widespread clashes broke out between students and security personnel. On Monday, a two-member delegation of student representatives met with Union Minister Nadda and submitted three key demands: Release of activist Sonam Wangchuk, resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Financial compensation of Rs 1 crore for the families of NEET aspirants who allegedly died by suicide following the NEET paper leak controversy.

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