LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > India News > How A 20-Year-Old Student Ended Up In ICU After Delhi Protests

How A 20-Year-Old Student Ended Up In ICU After Delhi Protests

20-year-old student in critical condition in ICU after Delhi 'Chalo Sansad' protests turn violent. JP Nadda has also visited the RML Hospital to meet the injured.

How A 20-Year-Old Student Ended Up In ICU After Delhi Protests

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Tue 2026-07-21 18:14 IST

Following the student protests on July 20, a 20-year-old student was seriously injured during police action. She has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital. Reports claim her condition is critical, and doctors are continuously monitoring her situation.

How Was the 20-Year-Old Student Injured?

According to reports, the female student collided with a barricade during the police crackdown on demonstrators marching towards Parliament. A total of 90 students were injured in the national capital during the police action. Reports indicate that 70 of these students had been discharged from various hospitals by Tuesday.

You Might Be Interested In

How the ‘Chalo Sansad’ Protest Turned Violent

Thousands of students led a protest march from Jantar Mantar towards Parliament. Demonstrators, mostly students, were demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in national competitive examinations, including the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy.  However, as police attempted to stop the demonstrators from advancing, clashes broke out between the two sides. Hundreds of students were injured, alongside 118 police personnel. Reports further claim that around 20 police vehicles were damaged during the violent altercations.  

Union Minister JP Nadda Visits Hospitals

On Tuesday, Union Minister JP Nadda visited both Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital and Lady Hardinge Hospital. During his visit, Nadda met injured protesters, inquired about their health, and held discussions with treating physicians regarding their care.   His visit came a day after widespread clashes broke out between students and security personnel. On Monday, a two-member delegation of student representatives met with Union Minister Nadda and submitted three key demands: Release of activist Sonam Wangchuk, resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Financial compensation of Rs 1 crore for the families of NEET aspirants who allegedly died by suicide following the NEET paper leak controversy. 

Also Read: CJP Sacks Spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya: What’s the Viral ‘Burger Video’ Controversy?

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

How A 20-Year-Old Student Ended Up In ICU After Delhi Protests
Tags: 20 year old student in ICU RML HospitalChalo Sansad protest Delhi student injuredDelhi student protest violent clasheshome-hero-pos-4JP Nadda visits RML Hospital NEET protestNEET 2026 paper leak student protest

RELATED News

Rahul Gandhi Detained Outside PM’s Residence After Scuffle With Police

Why Did US Embassy In India Warn Americans About Jantar Mantar Protest Three Days In Advance?

Rashmi Aarya Makes Soulful Singing Debut with ‘Shiv Shambhu Shankara’, A Heartfelt Tribute to Lord Shiva and Her Late Mother

Jitendra Singh-Rahul Gandhi Meet Ends Without Breakthrough; Congress Sticks To Protest At PM’s Residence

Kaveri Engine 2.0: Can India’s Fighter Jet Setback Finally Become Its Biggest Defence Breakthrough

LATEST NEWS

Viral Desai’s Mega Green Drive At Gangadhara Turns Ashadhi Beej Into A Celebration Of Sustainability

Different Faiths, One Forever:7 Bollywood Icons Who Chose Interfaith Marriage

What Is EPFO 3.0? How Proposed Universal Pension Plan Could Benefit Gig Workers, Unorganised Sector

How A 20-Year-Old Student Ended Up In ICU After Delhi Protests

Why Are Women Traditionally Not Allowed To Visit Temples During Periods?

Why Did Aishwarya Sindhogi File A Police Complaint? Kannada Actor Alleges Cyberbullying

Kaveri Engine 2.0: Can India’s Fighter Jet Setback Finally Become Its Biggest Defence Breakthrough

Why Is Centre Allowing Only Select Govt Employees to Opt for OPS? Who Is Eligible?

CJP Sacks Spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya: What’s the Viral ‘Burger Video’ Controversy?

Where Is Shah Rukh Khan’s King Final Schedule Being Shot? Here’s What We Know

How A 20-Year-Old Student Ended Up In ICU After Delhi Protests

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

How A 20-Year-Old Student Ended Up In ICU After Delhi Protests

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

How A 20-Year-Old Student Ended Up In ICU After Delhi Protests
How A 20-Year-Old Student Ended Up In ICU After Delhi Protests
How A 20-Year-Old Student Ended Up In ICU After Delhi Protests
How A 20-Year-Old Student Ended Up In ICU After Delhi Protests

QUICK LINKS