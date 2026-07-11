How A 7-Year-Old Girl Met with A Tragic End; Body Found in Ghaziabad Mall

In a horrifying incident, a seven-year-old girl was found dead in the basement of an under-construction mall in Ghaziabad. According to the post-mortem examination, the young girl was sexually assaulted before being brutally killed. The autopsy confirmed that the cause of death was a severe head injury. The victim’s body was recovered on Saturday morning following a massive search operation led by the police. Law enforcement authorities have registered a case under relevant legal provisions, and several suspects have been detained for questioning.

Brutal Assault Leads to Tragic Death

According to the victim’s family, the girl suffered a severe head injury and multiple fractures. Her body was recovered from the basement of the under-construction building where her parents work as laborers. The family lives in a makeshift shelter on the very same premises. Reports indicate that the girl went missing on Friday evening, prompting an anxious search by her family throughout the night. On Saturday, their worst fears were realized when her body was discovered with devastating head trauma and multiple fractures.

Police Register Case and Launch Investigation

According to the police, upon receiving information about the missing child, a team was immediately dispatched to the site, where they discovered the young girl’s body inside the under-construction mall. Senior police officers quickly visited the crime scene along with a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team to gather critical evidence. Based on the family’s formal complaint, the police have registered a First Information Report (FIR). Multiple suspects are currently in custody and are undergoing intense interrogation. Investigators are also thoroughly examining CCTV footage from the surrounding area to establish the exact sequence of events and identify those involved. The horrific incident has sent shockwaves through the local community, sparking widespread outrage and calls for swift justice.

Also Read: 15 Indians Dead After Boat Capsizes Near Phu Quoc Island In Vietnam; Indian Embassy Sets Up Helplines